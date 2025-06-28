June 28, 1946

Gilda Radner, the American Emmy-winning comedian who took Saturday Night Live! by storm in the 1970’s was born on this date in Detroit, Michigan. Gilda’s conservative, Jewish parents were very loving and her father Herman, with whom she was very close, operated Detroit's Seville Hotel, one of the city’s finest.

Herman was a witty man who made friends easily, getting to know personally the many nightclub performers and actors who made the Seville Hotel home while in the city performing. It was Herman that urged Gilda towards the arts, taking her frequently to New York City to experience Broadway and the culture of the city.

Then, in a tragic twist, Herman Radner died of a brain tumor when Gilda was fifteen, a devastating emotional blow which drove Gilda towards comedy as a way to cope. After attending the prestigious Liggett School in Detroit, Gilda enrolled at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but left during her senior year to follow her boyfriend to Toronto where she began an acting career. She joined The Second City comedy troupe in 1973 and in 1974 became a regular on National Lampoon’s Radio Hour which led to her being cast as one of the original “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” on Saturday Night Live! Gilda Radner was actually the first performer cast for the show, writing and developing comedy for her own skits as well as many others on the program. Her character Roseanne Roseannadana is legendary.

After a series of failed romances and marriages, Gilda met Gene Wilder on the set of the Sidney Poitier film Hanky Panky (1982) and the two were married on September 18, 1984, in Saint Tropez.

"The day Gilda and I met,” said Wilder during a 2006 interview, “I was in my makeup and dressed in a tuxedo. I walked up to her to say hello and it was like bumping into an old friend. We just had this wonderful connection. We were best friends."

Not long after their marriage, Gilda began experiencing pain and fatigue. Eventually agreeing to have tests performed, Gilda was diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer on October 21, 1986. Immediately beginning treatment, she found that the cancer had spread to her liver and lungs. After a brief period of remission, the cancer returned and she passed away on May 20, 1989, with her husband Gene Wilder by her side.

