Ex Animo

There are several interesting articles written by Gene Wilder during his life that detail Gilda's battle with cancer. In 1998, Wilder went into further detail about Radner’s cancer treatment in the book “Gilda’s Disease,” which he co-wrote with oncologist Dr. Steven Piver. Wilder later testified before Congress about his experiences with the medical community and urged the members to make experimental drugs more widely available.

