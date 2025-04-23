(L-R) Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim, the founders of YouTube

April 23, 2005

On this date, a mere 20 years ago, the first content is uploaded to a new video sharing platform called YouTube. Founded by Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim, three young men who were tech employees at PayPal (a company founded and owned by Elon Musk at the time), their original concept was to create a video dating platform called “Tune In Hook Up.” The idea was nothing original, as the men took their inspiration from a now defunct site called “Hot or Not.” I can’t help but laugh when thinking of three “techno-geeks” falling short in their attempt to create a dating website, possibly they were lacking in experience?

Failing to gain traction with “Tune In Hook Up” did not dampen their spirits, however, as the founders pivoted to a general video-sharing site focusing on a single user experience. The first video upload to YouTube was entitled Me at the Zoo and featured Karim talking about elephants at the San Diego Zoo. Me at the Zoo is all of 17 seconds and puts on full display the random nature of YouTube’s beginnings. Here is a link, so judge for yourself. Hardly the stuff of a video revolution, although what the three men created would become nothing less.

Today, YouTube is the second most-visited website in the world after Google Search and counts 2.7 billion active users per month. With a market value in the billions, it is hard to believe that the first ads did not even appear until 2007, after Google acquired YouTube for $1.65 billion. A staggering amount of money at the time, and a gamble that many on Wall Street felt very risky. With ad revenues today topping $30 billion, the price seems like a bargain.

