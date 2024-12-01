December 1, 1972

Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" is released in the United States on this date, and eventually climbs to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The cryptic tune, and its biting tone concerning a self-absorbed past lover, caused quite a stir upon its release. Listeners, and those in the media, made all kinds of assumptions as to the culprit. Suspects were aplenty and included Warren Beatty, Kris Kristofferson, Jack Nicholson, and Cat Stevens. Another possibility was Mick Jagger, who happens to sing uncredited backing vocals on the tune just because he was hanging around the studio on the day it was recorded.

All these men were previous flings, and some media pundits even brought up her former husband James Taylor as the muse, a theory that Carly herself killed.

Finally, in a 2015 People magazine interview, Simon revealed that the second verse was indeed written about Warren Beatty and his horrid womanizing. As Simon later said, the verses about Saratoga Springs and flying a Lear jet to Nova Scotia were a dead giveaway for those who knew Beatty well during this time period.

Simon and Beatty together 1970’s

In her 2015 memoir, Boys in the Trees, Simon shares an intimate anecdote to illustrate Beatty for her readers. After staying over with the award-winning actor, Simon told her therapist about the evening to which the therapist responded, “All I’ll say is this, you’re not the only patient of mine who spent time yesterday with Warren Beatty.”

In addition to that clarity, Simon also revealed that Beatty isn’t the only sorry subject of the song. But remaining on brand, she told People, “Warren thinks the whole thing is about him!”