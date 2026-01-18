Lt. Colonel George A. Custer poses with an elk three years before fate would drag him into history at the Little Bighorn.

During the summer of 1873, the United States Army set out to survey a section of the Montana Territory for the Northern Pacific Railroad. The route to be charted was located north of the Yellowstone River, spanning 250 miles between Billings and Glendive, Montana. A previous attempt to survey the route in 1872 had ended in catastrophe, with Indian attacks killing and/or injuring several Army officers as well as two prominent railroad executives. The entire effort became an embarrassment for the U.S. Army, causing government leaders to reprimand Army leadership while scheduling another expedition for the following year.

This second expedition was was led by Colonel David S. Stanley, with a soon-to-be-famous Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer acting as second in command. Three years later, on June 25, 1876, a then General Custer would meet his demise, going down in history at the Battle of Little Bighorn while fighting the Sioux, Cheyenne, and Arapaho.

Far larger than any western excursion ever assembled, the Yellowstone Expedition consisted of 1, 530 soldiers, 3 pieces of artillery, 27 scouts, 275 mule-drawn wagons, 353 civilian workers, and over a dozen newspaper correspondents. There were enough rations to sustain the men for 60 days. As stated, this was quite an undertaking.

The most interesting aspect of the expedition was the inclusion of William Pywell, a noted photographer brought along to document the journey. A large number of Pywell’s images can be browsed on the internet, although I could not find a large group on one particular site. Already well known in Washington D.C., Pywell and his photographs do more than depict wagons and soldiers, they freeze time itself. Most of the images falling in front of Pywell’s camera had never been photographed before, and his candid images of Lt. Colonel Custer seem to show a self-absorption in the man that would later be his undoing.

Lt. Colonel Custer seated in front of his tent with Indian scouts and dogs.

Civilians, soldiers, the vast terrain, and Indians living upon it - they all come to life in front of Pywell’s lens. Small figures against the immensity of the land, hinting at both the challenge of survival and the audacity of westward expansion. The strange allure of exploring the unknown.

