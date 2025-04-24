Yankee Stadium in the final stages of completion 1923. Note the lack of buildings present around the ballpark.

Back in the twentieth century, one hundred and two glorious Springs in our past, a ballpark called “Yankee Stadium” made its official debut. The date was April 18, 1925, and the moment ushered in a symbiotic relationship between sports and commerce that is still evolving today. In fact, the opening of Yankee Stadium can be viewed as the very beginning of sport as big business, taking the commercial aspects American leisure to the unthinkable heights we see today.

Now called “The Original Yankee Stadium,” or “The House That Ruth Built,” the ballpark was located on East 161st street along the Harlem River in the Bronx, and its first ballgame was played in front of a record crowd of 74,200, the largest crowd to witness a sporting event in history at that time. To put that number into perspective, according to the 1920 census the average size of a major U.S. city was 60,000 people. Having over seventy-thousand people sitting in one stadium to watch a baseball game was grandiose in ways that are hard to grasp for someone alive today. It would be like Elon Musk announcing he had invented a Tesla capable of flying to the moon. And in many ways, it was just that remarkable, especially considering the history of the franchise we now know as the Yankees.

Originally founded as the Baltimore Orioles (no connection to today’s club), what would become the New York Yankees moved to NYC from Baltimore in 1903 and were originally known as the New York Highlanders. They weren’t especially good, they were close to pitiful, and the local newspapers disliked the team greatly. They also disliked the name because “Highlanders” because it took up too much space in the newspaper. To fix this problem, the team was immediately nicknamed the “Yanks,” a moniker that quickly became so popular that on April 10, 1913, the Highlanders gave into sentiment and officially changed their name.

The 1913 New York “Yankees, ” the first team wear that name after ten years of being the “Highlanders”.

Playing their first official game as the New York Yankees, the baseball club that would become the most storied in history lost to the Washington Senators at Griffith Stadium by a score of 2-1, going down with a loss against pitching legend Walter Johnson. It would be a decade before the Yankees would win their first World Series title, a feat made possible by acquiring a young pitcher named Babe Ruth from the Boston Red Sox on January 5, 1920. One of the greatest trades in sports history.

So that brings us back around to the opening of Yankee Stadium, the original version. Just imagine the scene for a moment. You are perched in the crowd with thousands of screaming fans, or possibly listening to the radio somewhere in the Midwest as the New York Yankees take on their arch-rival Boston Red Sox, the team that the Yankee’s star player Babe Ruth once played for, witnessing, or listening to the largest single day showing in baseball history. New York governor Al Smith threw out the first pitch, a solid strike right down the middle to catcher Wally Schang, and a tight game was blown wide open in the seventh inning as “The Babe” hit a three-run homer over the right field wall to electrify the hometown crowd! The game eclipsed all previous attendance records for a major league baseball game, even topping any previous World Series games ever played. Ruth said later in his life that the standing ovation her drew for his home run on opening day, in the first game ever played at Yankee Stadium, was his most cherished memory in his fabulous career.

Babe Ruth (L) and Jacob Ruppert sign the contracts that officially brought The Babe from Boston to New York.

And for all that excitement, the game was so much more. It was the beginning of the hugely profitable partnership between big business and sports. Sports, as an industry, arrived with the debut of Yankee Stadium. It was the tallest, grandest, and most spacious structure ever built solely for hosting sporting events. Built at an unheard-of cost of $2.5 million ($43 million in 2023 dollars) it was paid for completely by Yankee owner Jacob Ruppert, the man whose vision and money made the Yankees great.

Jacob Ruppert was the son of a prominent brewery owner, and originally purchased the club with partner Tillinghast Huston. But it was Ruppert that had the vision, saying about the Yankees later, “For $450,000, me and Till got an orphan ballclub, a franchise without a home of its own, without players of outstanding ability, and without prestige.” Within a decade Ruppert would change everything, and he wanted to begin by owning his own stadium. Tired of sharing the Polo Grounds with the New York Giants baseball team, an organization he saw as much as a nemesis as a competitor, Ruppert immediately began making plans for the great baseball stadium ever built. You see, if Jacob Ruppert was anything, he was a man of vision. He saw great things ahead, but even he would be shocked at how far the business of sports has come since 1923.

As stated previously, the cost to build Yankee Stadium was shocking for your average fan, especially when the average worker made $3,225 per year. But look at how the construction stacks up today. When adjusted for inflation, the stadium’s cost of $43 million is not even the annual salary of today’s highest player! This season alone, New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto, who is currently Major League Baseball’s highest paid player with a 15-year, $765 million contract, will take home just over $51 million for one year of work. What do you think Jacob Ruppert would think about that? Can this really be sustainable? Every year salaries in all three major sports continue to break records, with television revenue pushing income higher and higher. Even college football is now a paid endeavor. This all started with the building of Yankee stadium in 1923 when ticket sales alone brought in over $1 million dollars in revenue.

The old stadium became such an incredible place to “see and be seen” that it gained one more nickname, “The Cathedral of Baseball.” Yankee Stadium would become a mecca for politicians, captains of industry, and movie stars. While Ruth was undeniably a great talent, there would never have been a national sensation like “The Babe” if he had played in another city. After Ruth worked his magic, wearing those New York Yankee pinstripes became baseball’s equivalent of walking the red carpet. The media attention and glamour that came with playing for the Yankees was stronger than any other sports franchise, a mystique that has carried over into the 21st century and shows no signs of slowing down. Only the Dallas Cowboys are valued higher than the Yankees, and that fact says more about football’s popularity than the allure of each team.

So, the next time you see a ballplayer making obscene money to play a child’s game, think about Jacob Ruppert and his grand vision of sports. The fire he lit way back in 1923 is burning hotter today than he could have ever imagined.

