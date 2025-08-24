Let’s face it, Los Angeles, and by extension Hollywood, is not built for the faint of heart. As far back as Marilyn there was a saying for Tinseltown, “they’ll pay you a thousand dollars for a smile and fifty cents for a soul.” That’s a tough town.

Just look at a band like the Eagles. They went from singing “Peaceful Easy Feeling” out in the desert during 1972, tripping, smoking grass, and hanging with the Laurel Canyon love crowd to experiencing a full-blown case of cocaine psychosis by 1976. Acoustic guitars had been replaced with screaming electric with the release of “Life in the Fast Lane,” as the song became the official anthem of southern California.

Hollywood is so divorced from reality that the King Benefactor of Weird himself, the one and only Hunter S. Thompson, never felt comfortable visiting the “City of Angels” and was reduced to hanging with those “wild Chicanos” on the perimeter. His existential relationship with L.A. was best described by Thompson himself with this quote. “L.A. is a hub of desperation man, an energetic distraction from reality.” In other words, be careful – maybe a small taste, but be wary of taking that big bite.

That may be good advice, but it was Aristotle who said, “all genius comes with a touch of madness.” And you know what comes with madness? A whole lot of taking chances. The kind of chances that come when the really weird and slightly deranged turn professional, which is exactly what Los Angeles, California is made for, lives for, and dies for. You know what I’m talking about, the Tom Cruise character Rex Grossman from the incredibly entertaining movie Tropic Thunder. Or how about we scoot by The Viper Room and die on the sidewalk. Rest in peace River Phoenix.

I’m not sure what Aristotle would have thought of late 20th century California, but certainly he would have found plenty of genius and madness on display, two things never bothering Woodrow Tracy Harrelson. Nor did the eight years he spent making magic inside Paramount’s now legendary Studio 25, where he helped make America’s most popular television series.

Yes, I’m talking about Woody Harrelson, the man who played Woody Boyd so well on Cheers that most people figured he wasn’t even acting. While it is true the character is built around the “real” Woody, hence the name, and he was the ultimate “natural” in the minds of most viewers, it would be a slight on the man’s craft to disregard his acting ability. After all, isn’t the mark of a true professional the knack to make something look effortless? Time has proven by now that Woody Harrelson was, and still is, the best of the Cheers bunch. While the rest of the cast went home to cash royalty checks and get fat or wear blackface, Woody’s career kept rising. Having to play a side hustle to Ted Danson, Shelley Long, and Kirstie Alley for eight years only proved the man is built of grit and determination. Characteristics that rarely find value in Hollywood, where fame is literally an occupation, and how one became famous only an afterthought.

Making it look easy should be the tagline for Woody Harrelson because he started doing it well before he became a trained actor. Everything he did looked smooth and effortless. Like getting kicked out of pre-school and first grade for “anger issues,” which was nothing more than a bad case of “it’s my world and you’re just living in it.” Only that isn’t a perfect explanation because little Woodrow was living in Midland, Texas, at the time, a dusty, west Texas outpost where he was born and raised by his mother Diane, at least until 1973, when they moved to Ohio. Woody never really knew his father, but he did know all about his father. We’ll get to that in a minute.

Towns like Midland, and its neighbor Odessa, are the heart of the Permian Basin, a roughneck oil producing region that is kind of like the Saudi Arabia of Texas. Known for “Big Oil,” it isn’t known for people that are warm and fuzzy. In fact, they’re hellraisers by and large, prone to heavy drinking and violence. Have you seen Billy Bob Thornton in Landman? This new television series is set in and around Midland, which is roughly 200 miles west of Dallas and thirty miles from New Mexico. I’ve driven right through that area twice in my lifetime and let me tell you this part of America is stark and dusty. Sure, it’s desolate too, but the word that really comes to mind is forsaken.

Getting kicked out of preschool for anger issues in 1967 Midland, Texas, took some work, and could indicate a need for serious therapy. For one thing, it is a given that the “authority figures” had already beaten little Woodrow with everything that was legal, and the boy still kept acting up. By any measure Woody must have been born into a “by God I’m going to do it my way” mindset from jump street. He seems to have come from the womb walking to the beat of Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” and his poor mother Diane did the best she could to make ends meet as a single parent. Things did settle down eventually, and by 1973 Diane decided to move back to Lebanon, Ohio, where she was raised, and the bulk of her family still resided.

Age seemed to help Woody get on track emotionally, and the move to Ohio went well. After graduating from high school, he made his way to Hanover College in southern Indiana, becoming interested in acting and theater. Woody Harrelson then moved to New York for a brief period before finding himself on that neverending creative migration from east to west called Los Angeles or bust. There were bit parts and television commercials, and then the role of “Woody” on Cheers came along to save the day. More than a big break, it was a justification for a life of restlessness. A cosmic gift for all the toil and dedication, for never giving up no matter how large the challenge.

As Cheers was coming to the end of its run, Woody Harrelson was looking for work in the film industry, running around town and getting to know agents and studio executives. His first break was a goofy role starring opposite the hugely popular Wesley Snipes in White Men Can’t Jump (1992). Studios took notice. Harrelson was easy to work with, always on time. A bigger break was landing the role of Demi Moore’s wife opposite Robert Redford in Indecent Proposal (1993).

Still, it was during this point in Woody’s career that all those genetic markers leading back to Midland, Texas, took over his life. Woody felt a strong need to branch out, to do something completely different, something original. Knowing his impatient soul would never be content with making pop movies one after another, piling up the cash while drowning in emotional garbage, he threw himself headlong into a new direction. Deep down inside, Harrelson wanted to run free like a celebrated cowboy from the old West, wanted to ride the outlaw trail for himself, see all the sights.

During this period in Hollywood history, the outlaw trail for Woody Harrelson had two names, Oliver Stone, and Quinten Tarantino. Both of these guys had the “Midland Mindset” if you know what I’m talking about. They were the “take no prisoners” kind of filmmakers Harrelson was looking for, and more importantly needed to find. Stone was the icon, the old guard in the mix. Tarantino was the new kid in town, tearing down walls and kicking up dust while studio executives were trying to determine if he was a creative genius or completely insane. Harrelson thought Tarantino might be the kind of kid who was thrown out of pre-school if you know what I mean.

Oliver Stone, whose 1986 masterpiece Platoon pushed the director to the very top of Hollywood’s “A-List” while planting his name firmly in the minds of every studio executive in Hollywood, was firmly in Harrelson’s sights by this point in his career. Harrelson was also very impressed with Stone’s follow-up movie, 1991’s JFK, (a movie that saw Harrison Ford inexplicably turned down the leading role offer). Woody thought the film nothing short of epic, especially when it went on to gross over $200 million at the box office. Besides the monetary success, proof solid that Stone was no flash in the pan, JFK basically re-wrote the narrative concerning the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Oliver Stone solidified the public’s understanding once and for all that Kennedy’s murder was not what the government said it was. This was impressive stuff for any filmmaker, and during this period Oliver Stone supplanted established names like Coppola, Spielberg, Lucas, and Scorsese. Stone was making films that really mattered.

On the other end of the spectrum was Tarantino, an outsider in the same sense as Harrelson, who had scraped and fought through hardship to become one of Hollywood’s hottest new commodities. Reservoir Dogs had hit the silver screen in 1992, but the word was out in Hollywood about Quinten Tarantino well before America caught any glimpse of his twisted vision for cinema. Tarantino was Oliver Stone with attitude. He was David Lynch with a flamethrower. That was the vibe Woody Harrelson was looking for.

Word was now spreading all over Hollywood that Oliver Stone was going to be doing a movie from a Quinten Tarantino script. While this was true, the final product does not carry Tarantino’s name because the script was revised in several ways not to Tarantino’s liking. Even without Tarantino’s direct involvement in the project, his fingerprints were all over the movie, which was to be called Natural Born Killers, one thing about the script that Stone did not change. The movie was inspired by the 1973 movie Badlands, which starred Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek. The story is loosely based on the real-life killing spree of Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate, two youths who went tearing across Nebraska and Wyoming during 1958 leaving a path of death and destruction in their wake.

The word on the street was that Natural Born Killers was going to be much more hard-hitting than Badlands, portraying violence prominently and projecting the main character as a psychotic rather than a lost and disillusioned drifter. The story goes that Martin Gage, veteran talent representative, had a meeting with Stone to pitch Harrelson as Mickey Knox, the lead role in Natural Born Killers. Stone was not impressed with Harrelson’s work up to that point, it seems Cheers, White Men Can’t Jump, and Indecent Proposal didn’t get Oliver Stone’s blood flowing. Oliver was looking for a flamethrower too.

“Yeah, I know what you’re talking about Oliver. You’re probably looking for a guy that got thrown out of grade school for anger issues, maybe somebody whose daddy is in prison for being a hitman.”

“You got it Marty, that’s exactly the kind of guy I’m looking for.”

“Well, you’re in luck, because that guy is Woody Harrelson.”

Remember back when little Woody and his family were living in Midland, Texas, and Woody’s mother Diane was raising her boys as a single mother? That’s because Charles Harrelson, Woody’s father, was on the run from the law, wanted for a host of crimes that included bank robbery and murder. By the time Woody started first grade his father had disappeared completely from their lives, known by law enforcement to be strongly associated with organized crime. His specialty, believe it or not, was contract killing, which is essentially murder for hire if you aren’t up to date on criminal jargon. It was not unusual for Woody and his brother to be playing in the yard while the Feds were snooping around the house looking for signs of their father. “Hey kid, your daddy been around here lately?” This isn’t Mayberry we’re talking about, but even in Midland, Texas, the Harrelson family stuck out as a hot topic of conversation. Maybe that’s why they threw little Woody out of school.

A younger Charles Harrelson (L) and Woody Harrelson as Mickey Knox

Charles Harrelson was arrested in 1970, and put on trial in Angleton, Texas, for the 1968 murder of Alan Harry Berg. Everyone knew he did it, but Harrelson had Percy Foreman as his attorney, the best in Texas, a real legend. His case was helped greatly by a lack of witnesses. The few people willing to testify against Charles Harrelson kept dying violently, found in abandoned cars with bullets in their heads. The brother of the victim, David Berg, wrote a book about the crime and the trial called Run Brother Run. I haven’t read the book, but I know how the trial ended. Charles Harrelson was acquitted.

In 1973, after a divorce with Diane, Charles Harrelson was arrested again and this time he was convicted of killing Sam Degalia, Jr., a resident of Hearne, Texas. It seems that Degalia, a prominent member of the community who owned a large grain business, had managed to run up some sizable gambling debts. When Degalia couldn’t come up with the cash it was Charles Harrelson who was given the contract. Degalia’s ticket to the afterlife was punched in October of 1968 for $2,000 cash and a used car. This time Harrelson couldn’t beat the charges, but he was only sentenced to 15 years in prison and was released in 1978 for good behavior. The man served five years in prison for a contract killing. Obviously, someone was paid off.

By this point, it has to be obvious that Woody Harrelson’s father Charles was going to spend the rest of his life living outside the law. But after his parole from prison things take a really strange turn, I mean really weird. It may have been this last part of the story that won Harrelson the role as Mickey Knox in Natural Born Killers.

Charles Harrelson (R) leaving court

After being paroled, Charles Harrelson finds a new love, Jo Ann, and these two set out to resume the life that Charles knows best, fast living, fast cars, and easy love. The only problem was that Texas was awash in cocaine and drug traffickers, two things that seemed to attract Charles Harrelson like a moth to a flame. On May 29, 1979, United States district judge John H. Wood, Jr., was shot dead outside his townhouse in San Antonio, Texas. The hitman was none other than Charles Harrelson, who had been hired by Jamiel Chagra, a known drug trafficker operating out of El Paso with ties to the Cali drug cartel. It seems that Judge Wood was presiding over Chagra’s drug smuggling case, and the trial was about to begin. Judge Wood had a reputation for delivering harsh sentences, so the Cali cartel needed Harrelson to remove Wood from the equation. Charles completed his task in spectacular fashion, in broad daylight high on cocaine.

If you really want to piss off the FBI, then go and shoot a judge. After putting Harrelson on the Ten Most Wanted List, the FBI spent more money searching for Charles Harrelson than any other fugitive during the early 1980s. But when they finally arrested him, it had nothing to do with great law enforcement work, there was no Sherlock Holmes moment. His capture was dumb luck, or better yet, just dumb.

While renting a home near Dallas from a mob associate, Harrelson became so high on drugs that he began shooting at imaginary FBI agents out in the yard. The neighbors, scared out of their minds, called the local police to report the disturbance and Harrelson was taken to jail after a lengthy standoff. During a subsequent interrogation Harrelson finally admitted to shooting the Judge Wood, but then spent two hours trying to convince the FBI that he killed John F. Kennedy.

What? He killed Kennedy. After the FBI approached his wife Jo Ann about the claim, she said Charles had been awake for almost a week and was out of his mind. According to Jo Ann, she knew nothing about the killing of JFK, where to find Jimmy Hoffa, or what Elvis was up to.

L-R, Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Oliver Stone at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Natural Born Killers

Now that’s a lot to unpack, so take a moment to review. Famous actor with a hitman father is now going after a role as a psycho killer. At least that is how it must have registered in Oliver Stone’s mind.

Woody Harrelson had completely lost track of his father until 1981 when news broke of the elder Harrelson’s arrest for the murder of Judge Wood. He actually heard about it on the radio and had to ask his mother if that was the same Charles Harrelson that was his father. That is a sad conversation indeed. During an interview in 1988, Woody revealed that he had visited his father regularly in federal prison over the years, although his feelings about the man were mixed.

“My father is one of the most articulate, well-read, charming people I’ve ever known. Still, I’m just now gauging whether he merits my loyalty and friendship. I look at him as someone who could be a friend more than someone who is my father.”

As we all know, Woody Harrelson was cast opposite Juliette Lewis in the movie Natural Born Killers, which also starred Tom Sizemore, Tommy Lee Jones, Rodney Dangerfield, and Robert Downey, Jr. The movie was a box office success, earning $110 million against a $34 million budget, but the film suffered from bad press, receiving quite a backlash from the public due to rampant violence. Nevertheless, Oliver Stone still stands behind the film, is proud of what the effort represented. During a 25th Anniversary Celebration, one that was attended by a host of stars, Stone talked at length about how the movie was ahead of its time.

Woody Harrelson, always the realist, had this to say in 2017.

“I had no idea the movie would be so controversial, and now people ask me all the time ‘do you like doing controversial movies?’ to which I replay ‘Hell no, I like making movies that people want to go see, not movies that are being boycotted’. No matter how people feel about other controversial films, it seems that Natural Born Killers always gets the hardest lick. At the end of the day just remember, it’s a movie.”

And this is coming from a guy that was conceived by a man who was truly a “Natural Born Killer.” Charles Harrelson died in federal prison in Fremont, Colorado on March 15, 2007.

Beware the Ides of March….

