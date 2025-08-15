August 15, 1969

It was 56 years-ago today that the Woodstock Arts & Music Festival began on Max Yasgur’s 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, New York. Billed as “An Aquarian Exposition” by promoters Michael Lang, Artie Kornfeld, Joel Rosenman, and John Roberts, what the festival lacked in organization it more than made up for in participation. Tickets were $18 in advance and $24 at the gate for the three-day extravaganza and were sold only through ticket outlets in New York City, or by the U.S. Mail. No one associated with the festival could have known the type of social impact the event would inspire, or the mixture of joy, disbelief, and anguish to be endured.

Expecting only around 50,000 people to attend, thinking that hardly anyone would trek into unknown rural New York for a music event, the promoters were completely blindsided when 186,000 advance tickets sold! The hot ticket sales were only revealed when the ticket printing company kept calling for authorization to print more tickets. Too late for altering plans or adding additional accommodations, there was nothing to do but get ready for a potential storm of humanity.

Sunrise on Monday morning as Jimi Hendrix closes down Woodstock

The original plan was for the festival to take place in the town of Woodstock, New York, home of Bob Dylan and an area quickly gaining notoriety as an artist’s retreat. The chosen site was owned by Alexander Tapooz (yes, that’s his real name), but local residents rejected the idea. Quiet Woodstock was not keen on tens of thousands of young kids running through the streets partaking of alcohol or other substances. Everyone living in Woodstock was trying to get away from the city so Lang and Kornfeld looked elsewhere, thinking they had located the perfect alternative at Winston Farm in Saugerties, New York. Unfortunately the county refused to issue the necessary permits, then another location in Wallkill, New York, met the same fate.

Now, almost desperate, dairy farmer Max Yasgur comes to the rescue by providing his farm in the relatively unknown town of Bethel, New York, for the tidy sum of $75,000. This was quite a chunk of money in 1969, but it was the last resort for the promoters who were now seriously considering cancelling the entire event, an absolute disaster after so much publicity.

The first prominent act to sign a contract for the show was Creedence Clearwater Revival, who agreed to play for $10,000, equivalent to around $85,000 today. The promoters were having a hard time attracting top performers until Creedence came onboard. Drummer Doug Clifford later commented, “Once we signed, everyone else just jumped in line. All the big acts followed.” There was some truth in that statement, but there were other large acts that either refused or were prevented from showing up due to prior contractual obligations.

Interestingly, Creedence is now almost an afterthought with Woodstock, lacking much of a visual presence of other lesser known acts after the band had a falling out with the promoters. Not happy about going onstage after midnight, having to follow a long set by the Grateful Dead, John Fogerty refused to allow Creedence to be a part of the Woodstock movie. In his defense, he claimed the footage taken of their performance did not put the band in its best light, but many band members disagreed. Nevertheless, Fogerty won the day and cost CCR an amazing amount of exposure.

Crowds began arriving days before the festival began and the entire area around Bethel was shut down for almost a week. Acts had to be flown in by helicopter because the roads were all jammed with vehicles, and eventually all the fencing came down (literally torn down in some places) and Woodstock became a “free” festival after that point. Still, with all that craziness, there was no real violence and only a few arrests. One baby was even born during the weekend.

Notable acts that played were Jimi Hendrix, Canned Heat, The Who, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Joe Cocker, Joni Mitchell, The Band and many more. As stated earlier, Bob Dylan was living just a few miles away in Woodstock, New York, but he didn’t think enough of the festival to attend. Led Zeppelin passed as well.

Photo of the author sitting on the monument to the festival, taken back in April of 2023. That sloping field in the background is where it all happened.

It is estimated that nearly 400,000 people made their way to Bethel for the Woodstock festival over three days. The cleanup of the site and town was a sore point for years, and was litigated heavily. By all accounts the promoters did not make any money on Woodstock the festival but did eventually get into the black after the movie and soundtrack were released.

No matter, the music festival now known as Woodstock became the kind of cultural touchstone that only happens once a century. Only a month earlier, Neil Armstrong had become the first man to walk on the moon. 1969, what an amazing year to be alive…

