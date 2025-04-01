April 1, 1966

While recording their debut album From Nowhere at Olympic Studios in London, the English rock band The Troggs found themselves with 45 minutes of valuable studio time left unfilled. Lead vocalist Reg Presley and manager Larry Page both wanted to record an obscure song called “Wild Thing” which had been recorded by the American group The Wild Ones in 1965 but failed to chart. Interestingly, the song was written by American songwriter Chip Taylor, who birthname was James Voight, brother of the actor Jon Voight and uncle of actress Angelina Jolie. Voight’s record label had suggested early in his music career that he change his name to something easier to say. So he used the golf term “chip” since his father was a golf professional and James sounded “square,” and Taylor because it was so common.

Anyway, while Taylor’s demo was being shopped by record companies it made its way to England, where Reg Presley, The Troggs lead singer, fell in love with it and decided it needed to sound “a little tougher, and a bit dangerous.” Those extra 45 minutes devoted to recording “Wild Thing” turned out to be life-changing, as the song went on to be a #1 smash hit in the United States and reached #2 in the United Kingdom.

Chip Taylor (James Voight) later said that the song was influenced by Keith Richard’s beginning guitar riff for the Rolling Stones’ song “Satisfaction”.

"Wild Thing" is ranked No. 257 on the Rolling Stone magazine's list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time and was a strong influence on later heavy metal music, as well as the punk rock sound of the 1970’s.

