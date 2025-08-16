Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason A Clark's avatar
Jason A Clark
13h

I had the chance to see the movie a couple of weeks before its official release. The studio seemed to be aiming for word-of-mouth buzz, offering us a free screening if we bought tickets to another film. My friends and I were completely blown away, so I guess their strategy worked. I went back and read the book afterward, but it didn’t grip me nearly as much as the film did.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Jeffrey W Massey and others
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
11h

I glanced at Dobbs and thought it was Robert Stack in his younger days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jeffrey W Massey and others
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeffrey W Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture