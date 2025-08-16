The original cover of Forrest Gump, and Tom Hanks as the title character.

During my second semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, which was during the spring of 1987, I ambled into a small, quaint librairie called Lodowick Adams Booksellers. The shop operated like most independent bookstores except with a twist. The proprietor, Lieutenant Colonel William “Bill” Dobbs (U.S. Marine Corps retired), was a collector of rare books and first editions. Mr. Dobbs, not Lt. Colonel Dobbs (it would be some time later before I would know anything of his Marine Corp service), turned out to be a wonderful man, and my seeking out his place of business came at the advice of an old friend, one aware I was an aspiring bibliophile.

I was immediately awestruck, not only with the bookstore, which was a slice of heaven for a small town guy like me, but with the man whose vision and expertise made it a reality. Mr. Dobbs had the bearing you would expect from a career military man - strong, tall, and handsome – but there was so much more. His eyes reflected a deep well of experience, you knew you were standing in the presence of someone who had seen and done much, a natural leader. Nothing exemplified his character more than his completion of the Appalachian trail in 2010, at the tender age of 69. William Dobbs was the first man to tell me I could be a writer if only I worked hard enough. I’ve never forgotten those words.

Seemingly void of ill emotion, my initial thought when discovering his military background was how his choice of career did not square well with his personality. But, having made it through Vietnam, there can be no doubting his grit and determination. As an older man today, I have no doubt that the William Dobbs leading soldiers was very different than the man running the bookstore. While there are many disadvantages that come with age, wisdom is not one of them.

Lieutenant Colonel William Harrison Dobbs

Inside Lodowick Adams, prominently displayed inside glass cases, were rare first editions by writers such as William Faulkner, Harper Lee, Truman Capote, Tennessee Williams, and many others. I can remember vividly holding a 1929 first edition of The Sound and the Fury by William Faulkner in my hands, a book worth several hundred dollars almost forty years ago, trying to imagine where this gem had originally been sold, what the reader might have been thinking when he or she made the purchase. Looking back on this era today, it seems like the Dark Ages. There was no internet or smart phones, rare books were transacted through trade magazines. Even the much-lauded John Grisham was merely an Oxford, Mississippi lawyer, still two years away from publishing his first novel.

Acquiring real knowledge, some form of expertise, was still a process that included a tutor. Word of mouth, not video production, was the primary source of learning, and regarding contemporary Southern fiction, William Dobbs turned out to be the expert I had been seeking. I soaked up everything he had to say. The two of us spent countless hours discussing writers and writing. Eventually, I began working at Lodowick Adams on a parttime basis. While struggling to pass accounting that semester I became an expert on Larry Brown, Harry Crews, Barry Hannah, and a little-known author from Fairhope, Alabama, named Winston Groom.

Mr. Dobbs was personally acquainted with Winston Groom, although I cannot remember the when and where of how they met. I would not paint them as best friends, but Mr. Dobbs spoke of him often. Both men participated in the Vietnam War, Groom serving with the U.S. Army from 1965-67, returning home to begin a career as a journalist in Washington D.C. with the now defunct Washington Star. Groom’s father was a prominent attorney who spent time working at the Pentagon (Winston Groom was born in Washington, D.C.) then returned home to Mobile, Alabama, to practice law.

Winston Groom the journalist, while working in Washington D.C.

It would be fair to say that Winston Groom was born of privilege, having attended the private U.M.S.-Wright Preparatory School in Mobile before going on to study at the University of Alabama. From everything I’ve read he was a simple, down to earth man who enjoyed vibrant conversation with intelligent friends more than big crowds.

His first novel, one that Mr. Dobbs admired greatly, was called Better Times Than These, and was published in 1978. The story concerned a rifle company in Vietnam whose belief in the conflict was being shattered by the realities on the ground. Fellow journalist and political satirist P.J. O’Rourke, who was an early confidant and friend of Groom, said that Better Times Than These was the best novel ever written about the Vietnam War. This opinion was certainly echoed by Mr. Dobbs, and it was this book that truly defined my mental attitude concerning Winston Groom until that fateful period during 1994 when the entire world went bonkers for a movie called Forrest Gump.

First, we need to back up a bit and discuss the novel Forrest Gump, which was published in 1986, only one year prior to my meeting Mr. Dobbs. I read the book some time the following year, not thinking that much of the character or the story, primarily because Mr. Dobbs was not a big fan of the book or the story. Forrest Gump was certainly not deemed career defining by the literary public, and for serious Winston Groom fans, as well as serious fans of Southern fiction, the book was a bit cheeky, a farcical comedy not meant for serious readers.

Writing the first draft of the novel in six weeks, the character was based on a contemporary of Winston Groom’s father, a simpleton with keen power of observation that grew up in the heart of Mobile, Alabama. Groom said he began imagining a character with simple values and a simple mind getting swept up in the annals of history. Without listing the many ways, just take it from me that the Forrest Gump character of the movie differs a great deal from the one in the book. The book character uses profanity at times, can be violent, has a sex life, interacts with a band of cannibals, and blasts into space with a monkey. Many of the main storylines of the movie are not in the book. For instance, Major Dan has nothing to do with the shrimping business and Bubba and Forrest meet well before the Army. But isn’t that what Hollywood does best, take an idea and make it better?

Tom Hanks plays the role of the perpetually confused Gump perfectly. The war hero flashing the Peace Sign a wonderful example of the character’s simple charm.

Forrest Gump sold just over 30,000 copies during its initial release in 1986, a number that would grab the attention of any publishing house, but nothing close to a New York Times bestseller. There was a renewed interest a few years later when Paramount purchased the movie rights for $350,000, a sum that surely brought a smile to the face of Winston Groom. Other than that, Forrest Gump faded from memory.

Of course, I graduated from college, moved away from Tuscaloosa, and only saw Mr. Dobbs occasionally during the next few years. Eventually, we lost touch completely. Then came July 6, 1994, when the film version of Forrest Gump—directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinise—was released nationwide. It became an immediate hit, both culturally and commercially, winning six Academy Awards (including Best Picture) and pulling in $678 million at the box office worldwide.

What is not so widely known is how close the movie came to not being released, the issue having nothing to do with casting or getting a decent script but a lack of money. Paramount Pictures pulled back significant financial support midway through production, beginning to lose faith that the story was any good. Facing massive budgetary gaps, Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis made an unorthodox and risky decision: they would pay for the film themselves.

A major portion of the film Paramount wanted to cut was the cross-country running scene. Paramount executives saw no value in watching a bearded Forrest run across the country for no apparent reason, but Tom Hanks and Zemeckis disagreed, believing those scenes were vital to Forrest’s emotional journey. The star and director negotiated a deal with Paramount where they would fund certain portions of the production personally in exchange for a share of the profits. It was a gamble that could have backfired dramatically, as Hanks reportedly invest a large chunk of his salary back into the film.

One of the scenes Paramount wanted to cut from the movie.

When Forrest Gump premiered in 1994, no one could have predicted it would dominate the box office and become a cultural phenomenon, going on to gross over $678 million worldwide. The film won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Tom Hanks. Reflecting on that wave of unexpected success, Hanks admitted he was stunned.

“I thought people might like it, maybe connect with Forrest’s innocence. But the reaction? That was something else entirely.”

For Winston Groom, the movie was also life changing. In an interview before his death in 2020 he said, “Yeah, the movie changed everything. It allowed me to afford a better brand of toilet paper.” I always hated that I never got to meet him, he seems like my kind of guy. Of course Forrest Gump the novel took off like a bottle rocket, going on to sell over two million copies and hit the top of the New York Times Bestseller List.

The last time I saw Mr. Dobbs was just after the movie version of Forrest Gump had taken the country by storm. I was in Tuscaloosa for a football game and went by Lodowick Adams to say hello. We discussed life, and of course the movie came up. He told me once again it wasn’t Winston’s best book, but that it was a great story for Hollywood.

While not a direct quote, his last words on the matter that day were something to this effect. “It’s just amazing that a man as intelligent as Winston, with so much life experience, is going to be known forever for a dim-witted character like Forrest Gump. Life sure is strange sometimes.”

William Dobbs passed away in April of 2020 at the age of 79. He was a fine man, one of the few people I’ve known who made me a better man by knowing him. And yes Mr. Dobbs, life sure is strange sometimes.

