The heart of the University of Alabama in a 1864 photograph taken from the balcony of the President’s Mansion.

April 4, 1865

After attacking and burning most of Selma, Alabama, on April 2, Union Army forces under the command of General James H. Wilson turn their attention to Tuscaloosa and the campus of the University of Alabama. General Wilson, under direct orders from General Sherman, began his assault in Tennessee, and the troops under his command came to be called Wilson’s Raiders.

Wilson’s charge into Alabama was the largest calvary invasion of the Civil War and while Wilson was opposed by the very capable General Nathan Bedford Forrest, the Confederate general was forced to fight with only 2,000 troops, primarily boys and old men. After Wilson’s Raiders confronted and easily defeated General Forrest at Montevallo, capturing, and destroying one of the Confederacy's last remaining centers of coal and iron production, the Union soldiers headed for Tuscaloosa unopposed.

As a graduate of the university, I can state without reservation that the events surrounding the destruction of my alma mater are kept alive with historical markers and well documented stories. Buildings that managed to withstand the onslaught are revered and regarded as miracles considering Sherman’s cowardice policy of total destruction. One where civilian homes and farms were routinely looted, valuables stolen, and in some documented cases women were raped. Today we call these things war crimes, but during the Civil War they were business as usual.

The only four buildings that survived were the Maxwell Hall observatory (a masonry structure that seemed to defy the match), a guardhouse now known as Jason’s Shrine, the Gorgas House, which was constructed in 1829, and the President’s Mansion.

The site of Franklin Hall, or The Mound, which was burned by Union troops. Visible on the extreme left is the President’s Mansion.

The last two buildings are especially noteworthy as the Gorgas House was the childhood home of William Gorgas (1854-1920), who went on to become the Surgeon General of the United States. It was Gorgas who implemented the practices that curtailed yellow fever and malaria during the construction of the Panama Canal, practices that salvaged the project from ruin. William Gorgas is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The story of the President’s Mansion is more compelling, one that still today highlights the better qualities of mankind during situations where reason sometimes fails.

As the home was being set ablaze, Louisa Frances Garland, the wife of UA President Landon Garland who was away fighting with the Confederates, made a compassioned plea to the soldiers. Without gun or other means of coercion, Mrs. Garland took to the grand staircase and admonished the young men to think of what they were doing. Lore says that Mrs. Garland referenced the extent of the destruction already carried out, as the entire campus now lay in ruin. Saying that the home was where she and her husband had raised their children, she then vowed to burn with the structure if the men carried out their mission. Finally, it is said that she spoke to the soldiers of their own families, their siblings, and their own mothers.

The moved men of Wilson’s army extinguished the flames, and left Mrs. Garland in peace. The beautiful President’s Mansion still stands today in the heart of the university campus.

The President’s Mansion as it appears today.

Having no military value, the destruction of the University of Alabama was largely a symbolic act of bitterness and hatred, aimed at displaying the Confederate army's inability to defend itself. Like most things associated with the war, it’s cause and subsequent aftermath, there is no real glory to behold, only suffering and sorrow.

Five days later, on April 9, 1865, General Robert E. Lee surrendered his Army of Virginia to General Ulysses S. Grant at the Appomattox Court House. The greatest commander of his generation was saluted by Union troops as he walked to his faithful horse Traveler, sent back out into a world of destruction.

