I have a dear friend, Doug Hancock, who is just now entering the golden age of his existence. He is in his early 80’s and still physically capable of doing most anything his heart desires. Besides being a hard guy to keep up with, Doug is a giant reservoir of information. Especially adept at outlining history during the 1940’s, 50’s, and 60’s. As you can imagine, we have wonderful talks that sometimes drag on for more than an hour and I always come away with some renewed appreciation for our beautiful country.

Recently, Doug was telling me about Henry Ford and his contribution to the success of WWII. How one of the most incredible feats of human engineering took place during 1944, inside a massive factory outside Detroit, Michigan. It was then and there that the best of America was on display, where a group of men and women became so proficient at building airplanes that it stunned the world! I just had to share this story!

So what did they achieve? These men and women produced a brand new, four-engine B-24 Liberator Bomber every 63 minutes. Yes, that’s not a typo, a new Liberator rolled off the assembly line every 63 minutes! And not just here and there, but 24 hour a day, 7 days a week. Technically named Army Air Force Plant #41, it came to be known by the rank-and-file workers as Willow Run. The building was over 3,200 feet long and 1, 280 feet wide at its broadest point. There was just over 3.5 million square feet under the roof! So large in fact, that supervisors were required to use bicycles to get from end to end.

When Ford Motor Company, and by extension Henry Ford, agreed to build B-24 Liberators for the United States Army the skeptics immediately said it couldn’t be done. Imagine that scene for a moment. A group of so-called experts, who had never created anything original, now telling America’s greatest manufacturing mind that he could not deliver on his promise. Engineers mainly, scholarly men by trade, Ford thought them fools.

“We aren’t producing automobiles,” they were heard saying to the press and anyone who would listen within the halls of Congress. “These bombers are sophisticated and required 1.2 million parts, 360,000 rivets, and a level of precision beyond a common auto worker.”

To put it mildly, the talk chapped Henry Ford’s arse, and he set his engineers to work. Instead of fear, these giant men of industry saw opportunity! They looked at the challenge and saw something others missed: if you could mass-produce a car, why not an airplane? They designed the world’s longest assembly line and reimagined aircraft manufacturing from the ground up. Parts moved on conveyor belts. Subassemblies came together with automotive efficiency. What had taken scattered aviation company’s weeks to build, Willow Run aimed to complete in hours.

The numbers tell an almost unbelievable story. By the time production hit its stride in 1944, Willow Run was producing one complete B-24 Liberator every 63 minutes. Workers attached 58,000 pounds of metal, wiring, engines, and armaments into a flying machine faster than most people today could assemble furniture. Over three years, nearly 8,700 bombers rolled out of that single factory—accounting for half of all B-24s built during the entire war.

At its peak, Willow Run employed over 40,000 workers. A third of them were women. Many had never touched a rivet gun before Pearl Harbor. They came from farms and kitchens, from small towns across Michigan and beyond, drawn by patriotic duty and paychecks that offered independence they’d never known. With bandanas holding back their hair and coveralls replacing dresses, they climbed into bomber fuselages, operated massive machinery, and proved that “women’s work” was whatever work needed doing.

These were the real Rosie’s. Not a poster or a symbol, but actual women named Violet, Rose, and Eleanor who welded, drilled, and assembled with the same skill as any man. They worked swing shifts and graveyard shifts. They learned trades in weeks that typically took years. And they did it knowing that every rivet they placed, every wire they connected, might save the life of someone’s son flying missions over Germany.

The factory operated around the clock. Three shifts kept the assembly line moving through day and night. When workers clocked out, others clocked in, and the work never stopped. The sound of riveting echoed constantly—a mechanical heartbeat that never paused, never rested, never quit until victory was won.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt called America “the Arsenal of Democracy,” and Willow Run was its proving ground. Stalin himself acknowledged that the war was won not just on battlefields but in factories like the one at Willow Run. The B-24’s built at Willow Run flew missions that turned the tide—bombing raids over Ploesti, supply runs over the Himalayas, anti-submarine patrols over the Atlantic. When the war ended in 1945, production stopped. The workers went home. Many women returned to domestic life; their contributions quickly forgotten by a society eager to return to “normal.” The factory eventually became a General Motors plant, and most of the original structure was demolished in 2013.

But what happened at Willow Run can never be demolished!

It stands as a testament to our nation and its people! Proof that when a country comes together for a common cause and unites around a common purpose, great things can happen! When ordinary people are given the tools and the right training they are capable of achieving extraordinary things, the impossible becomes routine. It reminds us that the greatest generation wasn’t great because they were special—they were great because when their moment came, they rose to meet it.

One bomber every 63 minutes. Eight thousand six hundred eighty-five reasons why freedom prevailed. And tens of thousands of workers—many of them women who’d been told they couldn’t—proving exactly what they could do when given the chance.

View My Website