Elvis and female friend at Graceland 1957

March 17, 1957

Musical phenomenon Elvis Presley bought the Graceland mansion on this date for the tidy sum of $102,500, which would equate to roughly $1,171,575 in the inflation saturated year of 2025. A sizable investment no doubt, but nowhere near the huge sums spent on homes and luxury items by today’s top-flight entertainers and sports stars.

At the time of the purchase, the home had twenty-three rooms, encompassed just over ten thousand square feet, and sat on fourteen acres of land. The Graceland of 1957 was the last vestige of a five-hundred-acre farm that had once belonged to prominent Memphis businessman S.C. Toof, who had acquired the land during the 1800’s as a cattle and horse farm. He called the property Graceland, naming it after his daughter Grace.

Elvis had purchased the house and property from Mrs. Ruth Brown Moore, the niece of Grace Toof, and it was Mrs. Moore, along with her husband Dr. Thomas Moore, who had built the mansion that became known to locals as Graceland.

The Moore’s had a daughter, Ruth Marie, who was a very accomplished musician, eventually becoming a harpist for the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. The front parlor of Graceland played host to a variety of classical recitals before rock ‘n roll jam sessions became the norm.

A short distance away from the mansion was the Graceland Christian Church, which had sat on four acres of the Graceland property for decades. Shortly before Mrs. Moore sold the last of Graceland to Elvis, she deeded the four-acre church parcel to the congregation in a act of kindness and good will. Just imagine what that four acres would be worth today.

Elvis signing autographs soon after moving into Graceland 1957

Elvis was twenty-two at the time, and the previous year had been a whirlwind, his first real taste of superstardom. Besides appearing on network television regularly, he broke records for attendance at his live performances and was racking up Gold records with every album issued. While closing the deal on Graceland he was working on his second motion picture, Loving You, and Jailhouse Rock was soon to follow.

While the house and grounds were immaculately maintained, they were not quite to the taste or needs of the Presley family. Renovations started immediately after the contracts were signed, and eventually Graceland would have just over seventeen-thousand square foot of living space and would be completely re-furnished to reflect the persona of The King. The Presley family finally moved into Graceland during the last week of May, and Elvis continued to make changes throughout the house until shortly before Christmas.

Truth be told, Graceland was purchased as much for his parents than any other reason. No one had ever seen the kind of popularity generated by Elvis, and kids, press, and all manner of crazy types could be found hanging around the Presley’s home on Audubon Street at all hours of the day or night. When Elvis was reported to be in town the numbers tripled or quadrupled. It had gotten to the point where the Presley family did not feel safe, and a change in their living arrangement had become necessary.

View My Website