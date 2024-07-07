July 7, 1940

Sir Richard Starkey, better known by his stage name Ringo Starr, was born on this date in Liverpool, England. A Hall of Fame drummer, Starr became one of The Beatles in August of 1962, replacing drummer Pete Best right before the group's rise to fame. He was knighted by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, on March 20, 2018.

At age six, Starkey developed appendicitis and contracted peritonitis from the appendectomy surgery, putting him in a coma. His recovery took a year causing him to fall behind in school. In 1953, he contracted tuberculosis and spent two years in a sanatorium. As part of hospital therapy, the medical staff encouraged patients to participate in the hospital band, where Starkey developed an interest in drums. Due to Starkey's extended hospital stays, he fell behind in his education and failed his grammar school entrance exam, then choosing to drop out of school and stay home to practice drumming.

As a Beatle, Starr’s most famous vocal composition was the song “Yellow Submarine,” which was written primarily by Paul McCartney with minor contributions by John Lennon. Beatles’ producer George Martin suggested that Ringo sing the song, and his vocal turned what was originally envisioned as a children’s song into a hit. The single went to number one on charts in the United Kingdom and several other European countries, and in Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Upon its release in the US, “Yellow Submarine” peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number one on the Cash Box Top 100 chart.