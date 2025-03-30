Your correspondent about six years ago - another time, another place.

I woke up this morning feeling, well, grateful. And that gratitude was anchored in a long suffering addiction to nostalgia. All romantics, regardless of the era, are nostalgic - almost to a fault. Remembrances from the past, those “where does the time go” moments, they become more a product of “how you remember them” than the truth of how they were. Stark differences are almost always exposed between the telling of the story and the evidence of the event.

With today’s technology I sometimes wonder if nostalgia will soon be dead?

During the spring of 1987, thirty-eight long years ago this May, my college roommate Bruce, along with my girlfriend Lee, decided to travel west for the summer. Our destination was Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a mere 1,800 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the home of the University of Alabama and the institution of higher education where fate had placed us. A mere two years earlier my world had been completely different, so much so that describing the changes during this period of my life would take forty pages. And all my “old” friends were changing as well. Some had joined the service, some were working, and some were at other schools - you know what I’m talking about.

As the semester ended, other college friends - and man didn’t we all have a ton of “friends” in our late teens and early twenties, back when making the scene and hanging out were tantamount to an occupation - were going to make the trek, spinning a tale of summer that sounded as easy as waking up and driving across town. Young, fueled by visions of Kerouac and Cassady storming across the Great Plains, reliving On The Road in our heads, we three didn’t give much thought to the what, when, why, or how part of the equation. Shoot, point and aim - we were ready for adventure. For me, it would be my first real adventure, one of several in a lifetime of wandering that would take me to all kinds of strange situations and places. But this was the first, and first is always special.

It was a marvelous trip, brief for Lee and I as we had trouble finding a place to live. After a few weeks of bouncing around we ran out of time and money, soon headed for the Mississippi once again from the opposite direction and back to summer school. But not Bruce, he stayed - permanently - as in he’s still there. Starting out as a grunt carpenter “pounding nails” (his own description), Bruce eventually founded a custom homebuilding company called Black Dog Builders, an award-winning outfit that has built some of the most beautiful homes in the Tetons. Very successful indeed, completely self-made. I’m lucky in this regard, I have several friends like that, uncompromising, dedicated, faithful to themselves and their visions.

Bruce in a local Bojangles restaurant during a visit in 2024.

As I said before, I’m a self-confessed hopeless romantic, and as such I write a lot of letters, several each week, and my old buddy Bruce is the only guy that consistently writes back. Always in his own hand, written on plain white paper or a yellow legal pad, encased in some taped-shut window envelope that probably came from the gas company. His correspondence stands in stark contrast to my cotton letterhead creations, laid down in a typed format by a laser jet, or those professionally made note cards (Christmas gift from a great friend and his wife) that have my initials across the top. But that’s the beauty of the equation. Our relationship has always been one of contrast and humor.

Back in the day he suffered through my Bob Dylan phase, one where I sampled every Dylan album ad nauseum until settling on Blood On the Tracks as the quintessential favorite, playing it every day over and over until he hid it in a closet. Bruce told me that a friend had borrowed it but he couldn’t remember who? Since our house was a carousel of humanity I believed him, desperately disappointed. Looking for fresh sheets one day I found it.

My sacrifice during this period was a long-suffering patience while Bruce learned to play guitar, living with the incessant twang of a single guitar string begging to be turned. Twang, twang, twist the knob on the neck and listen. My not following through on threats of murder and dismemberment when dealing with hangovers or attempts to read must be the only reason I’m alive today. Surely I am somewhere close to Mother Teresa on the Almighty’s scale of altruistic spirit.

Your correspondent banging around Yellowstone late 1980’s

And even today, all these years later, the written words between Bruce and I just seem to flow in a simplicity born of common experience. Communication that transcends time and space. Between us an understanding all our own, unique, esoteric, and concise, saying so much with so little. Bruce doesn’t know it, but he writes in ways that remind me of Hemingway’s “Iceberg” principle, saying little but meaning much. Hemingway liked to doodle in wordplay, saying that the six words “Baby shoes for sale, never worn,” were easily the most thought-provoking six words he could imagine. In one of Bruce’s letters he wrote simply, “Sometimes I wonder - what if?”

In my last letter I referenced our trip west and how it was coming up on 40 years since that adventure began. This is a portion of his reply. Imagine the handwriting, a firm hand with large letters, print not cursive, first page with a slight coffee smudge in top right corner.

“It’s funny man, my kids are now the age we were when we first met. I just can’t fathom my son or daughter picking up and driving across the country without jobs or housing waiting for them. Our parents were really pretty damn cool, but then again they had little choice.”

That letter has been sitting on my desk for a week, I’ve read it eight or ten times at least. Damn we were headstrong, determined as a fox trying to get in a henhouse. Reading it on Thursday afternoon while taking a break, my Spotify “Liked Songs” playlist, the one with close to 1,000 tunes total, was rolling from song to song in the background. Suddenly, an old favorite, Tom T. Hall’s classic “Old Dogs, Children, and Watermelon Wine” came playing softly. IT MADE THE MOMENT. The letter defined the song, and the song defined the letter. Things like that are never coincidences, so I know it had to be Kerouac up in heaven pitching a rock in my direction. I can hear him saying “ Yeah man, I did once say that the only people for me were the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time. But Tom’s got it right man. Easy does it - let life flow.”

Tom T. Hall playing that guitar “Up High”

If you haven’t heard that one in awhile slow down and give it a listen. It’s an old song told from the view of a guy drinking in a Miami bar. An older gentleman, sweeping up for the afternoon stops by to say hello. During their subsequent conversation the old man says this in one stanza:

He said "Women think about they-selves, when menfolk ain't around

And friends are hard to find when they discover that you're down"

He said, "I tried it all when I was young and in my natural prime

Now it's old dogs and children, and watermelon wine"

What the world needs is less frantic and more nostalgia. We need more letters written off-the-cuff and from the heart, committed to eternity with a coffee smudge on the first page. Lacking in pretense and forethought.

We need more road trips, more spontaneous, more chance, and more Tom T. Hall. And we need to quit concentrating so much on certainty and control - two illusions that will leave you having done NOTHING at the end of your life, nothing that is but living in fear or consternation.

I’m stepping down from my soapbox now, please carry on with your day while finding just a little time for nostalgia. Ex animo friends, which is Latin for “from the heart.”

