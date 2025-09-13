When Princess Elizabeth turned 18 in 1944, she insisted upon joining the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), the women’s branch of the British Army. For several years during the war, Britain conscripted women, their service to country vital to the war effort. Unmarried women under 30 were required to join the armed forces, work on the land (farming), or in industry.

Princess Elizabeth began her training as a automotive mechanic in March 1945, undertaking a driving and vehicle maintenance course at Aldershot, a town about 30 miles southwest of London. After passing her qualification exam on April 14, newspapers dubbed her “Princess Auto Mechanic.”

There were a wide range of jobs available to female soldiers in the ATS as cooks, telephone operators, drivers, postal workers, searchlight operators, and ammunition inspectors. By June 1945, there were around 200,000 members of the ATS from across the British Empire serving on the home front and in many overseas theaters of war.

King George made sure that Princess Elizabeth was not given a special rank during the time she served, beginning her duties as a second subaltern, basically a second lieutenant. During her time with the ATS she would be promoted to Junior Commander, the equivalent of Captain.

The cynic may disregard much of this as political theater, but it is well documented that Princess Elizabeth spent a great deal of time with her future subjects, participating with other members of the ATS at every step along the way. It must also be remembered that Germany held the advantage for much of the war, and the future outcome for Britain was uncertain. It was this love of her country, and willingness to work hard with all members of society that made the future Queen Elizabeth such a loved figure on the world stage.

Principles do matter. Commitment to a cause matters. What we stand for matters.

