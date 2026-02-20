February 20, 1992

Thirty-four years ago today, Texas billionaire Ross Perot appeared on CNN’s primetime show Larry King Live and announced his intention to run for President of the United States. Running as an Independent, he urged Americans who wanted real change to “go out and do what was necessary” to get his name on the ballot in all 50 states.

Even without the help of social media or the internet, Perot’s campaign jumped to life, as the number of voters supporting his cause swelled. Touting policies such as balancing the federal budget, “common sense” gun control, stopping the passage of NAFTA and/or the outsourcing of jobs overseas, Perot became the darling of the Anti-Establishment. To the complete shock of veteran political observers Perot was soon polling roughly even with the two major-party candidates. Perot’s candidacy received even more media attention when Republican Pat Buchanan and Democrat Jerry Brown ended their campaigns for the nation’s top office.

On May 25, 1992, he was featured on the cover of Time magazine with the title “Waiting for Perot”. This was a significant political event, giving Perot the kind of support that would lead to the ONE AND ONLY time a Third-Party candidate has been invited to participate in a Presidential debate. Most historians have concluded that without Perot, Donald Trump could never have been elected President, as Trump learned valuable lessons from Perot’s campaign. One of the driving forces behind Trump running as a Republican was because he knew securing the nomination was the only way to be included in the national debate.

During the 1992 Presidential debate, Ross Perot claimed that NAFTA would create a “Huge Sucking Sound” south of the border as jobs went to Mexico. His prediction proved correct.

Perot followed the populist model set down by William Jennings Bryan in his unsuccessful campaign for the presidency in 1896, 1900 and 1908. In a similar fashion to W.J. Bryan, Perot reached out to working-class and middle-class Americans who felt ignored by the political establishment. W.J. Bryan argued for the “common man” and his interest, advocating the creation of a silver standard, vilifying monopolies, and the overreach of American imperialism.

Nearly a century later, Perot changed the dynamics of the race by focusing on similarly populist issues voters felt had been overlooked or discounted by both incumbent President George H.W. Bush and the Democratic Party candidate, Arkansas Governor William J. “Bill” Clinton.

“All he wanted was change,” argued Jim Squires, Perot’s former campaign spokesman in a 2007 interview with the Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Perot truly believed the country had gotten itself on the wrong track.”

Perot received 18.9% of the popular vote, roughly around 19,741,000 votes, but no electoral college votes. This amount of support made Perot the most successful third-party presidential candidate in terms of the popular vote since Theodore Roosevelt failed to win the Presidential election of 1912.

Ross Perot died from leukemia in Dallas, Texas, on July 9, 2019, less than two weeks after his 89th birthday.

