Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Gilbert's avatar
Ron Gilbert
6h

While a neat story, Ross likely was the cause of Clinton winning. Wonder what history would have been like had Bush been reelected.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeffrey W Massey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture