Every year on the fourth Thursday in November, millions of Americans will sit down to a large Thanksgiving meal with family, friends, and loved ones. Spread out in the spirit of gratitude and abundance will be all manner of side dishes and desserts, but the star of the show is always that one particular species of poultry – the humble turkey. And if you’re the curious sort, you may have wondered if the name of the poultry on your Thanksgiving dinner table is related to the name of Turkey, the country. The answer is yes, but only because the bird resembles a guinea fowl, and this truth will require an explanation.

Wild turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo) are native to the Eastern and Southwestern United States and Mexico. The Maya people in Mexico domesticated turkeys about 2,000 years ago, and later during the early 16th century, Spanish explorers in the Americas took turkeys with them to Europe. It was at this point that they became basically farm animals, bred selectively to become the large, plump birds we know so well today.

This is where the naming gets a little complicated.

Guinea’s are still rather common in the South.

During the 16th century, Portuguese traders exported the guinea fowl (Numida meleagris), a native species of sub-Saharan Africa, to European countries through the Ottoman Empire. Europeans called these birds the turkey-cock or turkey-hen because it came from the Turks living in the Ottoman Empire. When a similar-looking fowl was sent to Europe from the Americas around the same time, it was mistakenly called a turkey as well. Interestingly, neither the guinea fowl nor the turkey we know today is native to the country of Turkey.

So how did the country receive the name Turkey? The Turks are “members of numerous Asian peoples speaking Turkic languages who live in a region extending from the Balkans to eastern Siberia and western China.” The name Turkey is derived from “Turk,” which is connected to the Medieval Latin Turcus, referring to the same group of people. After the fall of the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century, the republic of Turkey formed, taking on the name Türkiye — a name long applied to that region by its inhabitants.

To add to the naming confusion, in some languages, the word for turkey is based on “India.” For example: In French, it’s coq d’inde, or dinde; in Polish, indyk; and in Basque, inioliar. In Turkish? The bird is called hindi. Why? Guinea fowl were often imported into Europe from near modern-day Ethiopia, which misguided Europeans often confused with India.

