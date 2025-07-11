A Queen honey bee with a Worker assisting her to the right.

One of the great things about living in rural America is having great friends and neighbors. Those quirky people that are so lovely they need a YouTube channel. I’ve learned so much from gardeners and weekend farmers.

Just a half-mile from my house is a magical spot in Ashford where two dear friends raise chickens and honeybees. Fresh eggs and fresh honey – two things we never yearn for in my tiny community. Chickens are kind of cool, fun to watch, weird in a Dr. Seuss sort of way, but honey bees are downright brilliant creatures. Seriously, the more you get to know about bees the closer you get to realizing that something or someone has a hand on this old rock hurtling through space.

Did you know that the Queen bee and the Worker bee have the same DNA?

That’s right. She is not a Queen by inheritance, it’s all in the FOOD. This is “You are what you eat” written large. What makes the Queen completely different from the Worker is not genetics, but food. A Queen bee is a fully developed female.

Since birth, all larvae are the same. But some are given royal jelly in large quantities throughout their larval stage, while others receive a common mixture of nectar and pollen. That difference in diet reprograms the body, and by doing this changes the destiny of the hive. The bee that eats only royal jelly grows twice in size, lives years instead of weeks, and develops ovaries to lay up to 2,000 eggs a day. Meanwhile, their working sisters, with the same DNA, will never be able to reproduce and will only live a few weeks. Just FYI, the Drones are male bees, kept around only for mating. I can hear the men sighing, but it’s true.

This phenomenon is one of the most extreme examples of Epigenetics, the field that studies how environment and food can activate or shut down genes without changing the genetic code. Literally, what you eat can change who you are. Royal jelly triggers epigenetic modifications, such as DNA methylation and histone modifications, fancy terms that really mean that this premium food can "switch on" queen-specific genes and "switch off" worker-specific genes.

Just thought I would share that with you, in case you decide to eat that nasty chili dog today and suddenly feel like there’s a steel ball in your stomach. Should have planned ahead and made some tuna salad. You are what you eat!

