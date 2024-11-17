November 17, 1869

The Suez Canal, named for the port city of Suez, which is located at the southern end of the canal on the Red Sea, opens for business on this date. The waterway connected the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, and cut thousands of miles off the two nearest shipping routes. Construction on the canal began in early 1859, after engineers finally debunked an age-old myth that the Red Sea was at least 30 feet higher in elevation than the Mediterranean Sea. Until this point was confirmed it was feared that the cut between the two large bodies of water would flood the Nile, destroying most of fertile bottomland so valuable to the inhabitants. Once started, the project took ten years and an estimated 1.5 million man-hours of labor to complete. It cut the time for a ship to travel from London to Bombay in half.

This design was originally pitched to the Egyptian government to celebrate the opening of the Suez Canal.

As the Suez Canal neared completion in 1869, French sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi tried to convince the Egyptian government to let him build a sculpture called “Egypt Bringing Light to Asia” at its Mediterranean entrance. Inspired by the ancient Colossus of Rhodes, Bartholdi envisioned a 90-foot-tall statue of a woman clothed in Egyptian peasant robes and holding a massive torch, which would also serve as a lighthouse to guide ships into the canal. The project never materialized, but Bartholdi continued shopping the idea for his statue, and in 1886 he finally unveiled a completed version in New York Harbor. Officially called “Liberty Enlightening the World,” the monument has since become better known as the "Statue of Liberty".