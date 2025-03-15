March 15, 44 BC

It was on this date that Julius Caesar met his end, unceremoniously stabbed to death at the Theatre of Pompey where the full Senate was holding a meeting. The dirty deed was born of a conspiratorial revolt, sixty of Caesar’s colleagues that had grown tired of his rule. More Mafia hit than Democracy, the deadly act of betrayal was led by two of Caesar’s confidants – Brutus and Cassius – men that Caesar certainly considered to be his friends. With friends like those who needs enemies, right? This incident is also the origin of the old saying, “stabbed in the back.” There’s history again, waiting around every corner.

In the years to follow the Roman philosopher and historian Plutarch, who would have been four when the assassination took place, wrote a historical narrative concerning this major turning point in the Roman empire, something comparable to the Kennedy assassination and just a nasty. It was on the word of Plutarch, as well as another Roman historian named Suelonius, that we learned of Caesar being warned to “beware the Ides of March” by a well-known soothsayer named Spurinna. According to the two Roman historians, Spurinna and Caesar crossed paths as the Emperor walked to the theatre and Caesar said, “Well, the Ides of March are come.” To which Spurinna replied, “Aye, they are come, but they are not gone.”

Thanks to a man named William Shakespeare, who wrote a play called Julius Caesar in 1599 that turned out to be quite popular, we all know how this ended. Not only was Caesar slain, but there were all kinds of finger pointing as the Roman republic was cast into civil war and chaos reigned far and wide.

Rare gold coin minted around 42 BC with one side featuring Brutus and the other the “Ides of March”

But what about this term “Ides of March,” where did that originate? To answer that question, you must know something about the Roman calendar, which was quite different than the calendar we use today.

The word “Ides” is from Latin, and it means “to divide.” You see, the 15th day of March, May, July, October, and the 13th day of the other months in the ancient Roman calendar were used as the dividing points of the month, and they were called Ides. At one point the Romans used the Ides of March to mark the beginning of a new year. So, putting everything into context, the Ides of March held the type of significance that any of our major holidays would hold today.

Also, the Romans did not number the month from the first day to the last day. Instead, they counted back from three fixed points of the month: the Nones (the 5th or 7th, eight days before the Ides), the Ides (the 13th for most months, but the 15th in March, May, July, and October), and the Kalends (1st day of the following month). As best I can understand it, you would have said something like the “second day after Nones.” Knowing all this, it becomes obvious why they had to ditch this system once their empire began to dominate the world.

Originally, the Ides were determined by the full moon, reflecting the lunar origin of the Roman calendar. Martius (March) was the first month of the Roman year. As a fixed point in the month, the Ides recognized functions such as tax payments and when rents became due.

