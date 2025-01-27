The author (L) and website guru John Pedraja during a calm moment.

So, I’ve been working on a website for about six months now, and my technology acumen has really risen. I’m now about a 1.5 on a scale of 10. But, today we finally finished, went “live” as they say, and while I know my input was important, it pales considerably with the heavy lifting that my friend and website designer John Pedraja had to do. He’s like a genius, and I’m a gardener. I’m lucky he would even take me on as a client, and of course I did everything but beg. I think he felt sorry for me, and I’m not ashamed to say that I had to play the “we have a mutual friend” card just to get him on the phone. But it worked!

Seriously, technology is really amazing isn’t it? I mean when you really think about it. Google search connectors, analytics (the first four letters are a dead giveaway that it’s something bad), traffic counts, search engine keywords, dynamic text boxes, and fully integrated marketing applications. Goodness, that’s just getting started. Information right at our fingertips - everything you ever wanted or needed to know. For a guy that grew up with a rotary telephone, three channels on television, and no microwave oven I’m way out in the deep end of the pool.

But if you take a look at my site you can see that even garden simpletons that play around with ideas and words in their spare time can succeed if they know the right people (thanks again John). Check out the site and let me know what you think. You may have to plug it in manually because I can’t get this little guy to turn blue :) www.jeffreywmassey.com