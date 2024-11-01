Want to have a bit of fun this weekend? Put a blindfold on someone, take them to any large open space, and ask them to walk in a straight line for a relatively long distance. I say relatively, because the point of failure varies from person to person, but eventually, not only will your subject fail at walking straight, they will begin to walk in a circle.

Besides being comical, your exercise will prove how dependent humans are on vision, and “spatial recognition” for keeping their bearings. Even with both eyes open, these same difficulties will occur on the open ocean, in an airplane at night, or through a vast, open area that is not clearly defined - such as a desert.

Why can’t humans walk straight? Birds and fish seem to navigate long distances just fine, but not humans. Believe it or not, there is no simple answer for why humans tend to walk in circles. A group of researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybergenetics in Germany have systematically ruled out several plausible explanations. For example, body asymmetries have been posed as one theory, but the team found no correlation uneven leg lengths, or right or left-side dominance in thier studies. Perfectly proportioned people still veer off in all directions and then begin to make a circle. Not only that, but when coming to the end of their walk over 80% of tested subjects report having succeeded. In other words, they truly believe they have been walking straight!

Actual results from a recent test in England

The results aren't necessarily surprising, says Randy Gallistel, a cognitive neuroscientist at Rutgers University in New Jersey. “Loss of sight is easily the most significant handicap when dealing with humans,” say Gallistel. “Most lost wilderness hikers who perish prior to being rescued are found within one mile of where they originally became lost.”

Then there is the mathematical equation of walking straight. Since a circle has 360 degree points, walking in a straight line requires a test subject to make a 1 out of 360 choice with every footstep. With each mistake compounded by another, it is easy to see how quickly things can get headed in the wrong direction.

The lesson here is simple, if you do get lost, do not continue walking until you are certain of the direction in which you are heading. It is important to understand that your mind and body are not always in sync. In many cases the safest choice for lost hikers is to remain in place.