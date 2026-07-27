July 27, 1890

Vincent Van Gogh, one of the greatest artist of the nineteenth century, shoots himself in the chest on this date. Van Gogh was actually able to walk back home after the incident, where he was attended by two physicians. However, the wound became infected and he died the following week at the age of 37.

Before turning to art Van Gogh had attempted to become an art dealer, schoolteacher, and a pastor. None of these worked out for the restless visionary. Eventually, beginning to sketch and paint, Van Gogh was supported almost exclusively by his brother Theo, selling only one of his more than 900 paintings in his lifetime.

After years of mental illness, as well as bouts of heavy drinking, he began to show signs of dementia. In 1888, during an argument with fellow artist Paul Gaugin, he chopped off part of his ear and gave it to a female acquaintance. After this incident Van Gogh was admitted to the Saint Paul de Mausole mental hospital in southern France. Ironically, this is where he did some of his most famous work, producing over 150 paintings during this period. “The Starry Night,” “Irises,” “Almond Blossom,” as well as his “Sunflowers” were all painted in France.

The 1934 book by Irving Stone, “Lust for Life,” is a superb account of Van Gogh’s life. Based primarily on letters between the artist and his brother Theo it is excellent reading. The book was eventually made into the 1956 movie of the same name starring Kirk Douglas, which won 5 Academy Awards. The self-portrait shown above was done in 1889, and is thought to be his last.

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