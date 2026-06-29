Since my father began his health odyssey last September my life has vacillated in and out of turmoil. Not a dangerous, all-consuming turmoil, but a rift in the status quo. My schedule has been continually disrupted, and for an older man, especially one in Recovery, your schedule begins to mean more than taking your heart medication on time (yeah, I had open heart surgery in 2004 but that’s another story).

Much more in fact, as I have transitioned from a younger person without a routine into an adult who follows “a set pattern” of behavior. As much as it hurts to write those words, I cannot escape the truth. I am now, at almost 60, a creature of habit.

While this recent turmoil has disrupted my productivity, especially in regard to writing, there has been one positive aspect concerning recent events – more time reading and listening to music. I also seemed to have established a better understanding of my literary and musical tastes. While consuming large amounts of both new fiction and non-fiction, I have made a significant dent in that long list of “Need to Read” titles. I’ve also listened to music while working on projects at my dad’s home, taking time to explore my personal music choices. Old favorites, music, seldom listened to, have bloomed once again. Those tunes ringing in my ears feel like old friends come to visit.

Self-awareness, applied to personal taste, can be quite an adventure.

Why do I still have that old coat after all these years? What is the attachment?

I’m a closet Neil Diamond fan (blame it on my mother, God rest her soul) which doesn’t seem to square with my affinity for the Sex Pistols, but never forget Neil Diamond was a participate in The Last Waltz, and if he was good enough for Robbie Robertson and The Band, that’s good enough for me! Nothing gets a Saturday morning off the ground quite like “Brother Love's Traveling Salvation Show.” Play it loud enough for the walls to vibrate and the dog to give you that strange look.

Original front and back cover for Astral Weeks

One of my all-time favorite albums popped up the other day in CD form. Tucked away in a box was Van Morrison’s Astral Weeks, an iconic album completely shrouded in legend. Astral Weeks is a masterpiece, plain and simple, touching generations of listeners in ways that are hard to explain. Lauded as one of the greatest albums ever made, Astral Weeks feels more like a spiritual experience to me than a rock ‘n roll record. If you are familiar with the album, you are nodding your head and hearing each song in your mind, blown away by the sounds, vocals, and melody. If you aren’t familiar with Astral Weeks, you need to flip over to your favorite music service and give it a listen. Michael Stipe, the lead singer for the band R.E.M., summed the record up like this. “In light of how it was made, recorded in three days or something crazy, it might be the greatest album ever.”

Martin Scorsese claims the first fifteen minutes of his masterpiece Taxi Driver is based around the music. No less than Philip Seymour Hoffman quoted lyrics from one of its songs while making his Oscar acceptance speech for Best Actor in 2006. Elvis Costello called it “the most adventurous record made in the rock medium,” and part of the late Jeff Buckley’s own myth is tied with his choice to cover “The Way Young Lovers Do.” Joni Mitchell was so taken by Astral Weeks she badgered Jay Berliner, one of Morrison’s guitarists on the album, for an audience. Mitchell, who was famous in her own right, kept asking Berliner over and over: “What is Van really like Jay?” Completely exasperated, Berliner finally hooked her up with the man himself, which wasn’t really that hard to do in 1968 because Van Morrison was broke and out of favor when Astral Weeks was made.

In one of those all too often twists of fate, Astral Weeks is an album that probably should have never been made, and once you know the backstory, it will be hard to deny the songs and the music were pure DESTINY. And that is from start to finish.

This all comes together in a great book called Astral Weeks: A Secret History of 1968 written by Ryan H. Walsh. Published in 2018, this book has lingered on my “Got to Read” list for almost ten years and was worth the wait. The book completes the back story of how Van Morrison came to the personal place in his life which allowed this kind of musical genius to flourish. In essence, Van Morrison reached a point where he didn’t care anymore and decided to make a record that was all personal feeling. While the album was recorded in New York City over three sessions, it took shape in Boston, where Morrison was sort of hiding out.

Stymied but full of ambition, the twenty-two-year-old songwriter had come to New York, in 1967, burdened by an onerous recording contract with the Bang Records producer Bert Berns, who’d worked with Morrison’s band Them. It was Bert Berns who produced Morrison’s smash hit single “Brown Eyed Girl,” which made Van Morrison the solo-artist famous, but hardly rich. When Berns died of a sudden heart attack in December of 1967, the recording contract came under the control of Carmine DeNoia, a well-connected mobster friend of Berns who cared zero for artistic integrity. DeNoia didn’t care if Van Morrison sang breakfast commercial jingles as long as he made money doing it. Obviously, Morrison was setting his sights higher. There were some threats from DeNoia that included Morrison’s immigration status, which was tenuous during this period. Morrison and DeNoia got into a drunken argument about money, music royalties, and artistic freedom that ended when DeNoia smashed an acoustic guitar over the singer’s head while threatening to have Morrison deported. This caused Morrison to promptly marry his American girlfriend, Janet Rigsbee (a.k.a. Janet Planet), and escaped to Boston which is where Janet grew up.

Van Morrison and Janet “Planet” Rigsbee

Morrison spent the summer of 1968 playing rock clubs, roller rinks, high-school gyms, and amusement parks across New England. Basically, all he had to do was show up and sing “Brown-Eyed Girl” and he would get paid. Looking towards the future, Morrison gathered a solid group of local musicians, with the ensemble playing under the name The Van Morrison Controversy. While sharpening the tunes later to make up Astral Weeks, Morrison met a Warner Brothers executive named Joe Smith, who had been watching Van Morrison perform in and around Boston all summer. Subsequently, Smith purchased his Bang Records recording contract from the Mob with a bag full of cash and took a gamble on the small Irishman. “He was a hateful little guy,” Smith said of Morrison, “but . . . I still thought he had the best rock ’n’ roll voice out there.”

Smith then dispatched producer Lewis Merenstein to audition Morrison in Boston during September of 1968. Upon hearing him perform several of his new songs, one of which was “Cypress Avenue,” Merenstein immediately called Joe Smith. “Why are we wasting time man? Let’s make a record.”

So, with that kind of confidence, three recording sessions were booked at Century Sound Studios on West 52nd Street in New York City. At Merenstein’s insistence, most of the band Morrison had been touring with that summer were not invited to the sessions. Instead, Merenstein gathered an élite group of studio musicians. This group featured bassist Richard Davis, who had been performing with Sarah Vaughan and Oscar Peterson. Previously mentioned guitarist Jay Berliner, who had recorded with Harry Belafonte and Charles Mingus, was enlisted. Perhaps intimidated by the company he was now thrust into, Morrison skulked to the vocal booth and kept his interactions with the musicians to a minimum. Davis recalls that Morrison strummed his songs once or twice for them and then let them improvise their parts while the tape was rolling. This kind of loose, improvised arrangement was unheard of in rock ‘n roll circles and resembled a jazz recording more than anything else. It hardly seems like a recipe for success today, but it was very much in keeping with the unstructured and unorthodox temperment of the late 1960’s. Only a few years later Willie Nelson would record his breakout album Shotgun Willie in New York City and be completely amazed when he was allowed to bring his own band and just told by the producer to “just go for it man, do what feels right.”

Merenstein and the musicians were thrilled with the results, but Morrison, ever the contrarian, had his doubts. Years later in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine he would say, “The one thing people need to remember about 1968, the time Astral Weeks was made, was how desperate and broke I was. I mean literally broke. I had to make a record. My life depended on making a record. So, there was no time for deep contemplation. The entire process had the feeling of a jam session. Let’s just turn it over to our feelings and go. And another thing. There is one thing I don’t understand about Astral Weeks. Of all the records I have ever made that one is definitely not a rock record. You could throw that record at the wall, take it to music colleges, analyze it to death. Nobody is going to tell me that it is a rock album. Why they keep calling it one I have no idea.”

I don’t know how the telephone works, and certainly could not build one, but I know how to use it! Same goes for Astral Weeks. It may defy a category but who cares, it’s just damn good music.

The term most often used when talking about Astral Weeks is “jazz,” and even Van Morrison has described the record as “just folk music incorporating jazz.” A series of “poetic stories I made up to go along with the music I had in my head.” The songs “Madame George” and “Cypress Avenue” quickly jump out as my favorites, but the entire album is rock solid.

Sometimes, the greatest things in Life – whether Art or Love – can never be explained. They just happen.

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