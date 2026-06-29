Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Suzanne Hendricks's avatar
Suzanne Hendricks
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Before his wedding this April, my son and I had a deep discussion as to what song should play during our Mother & Son dance. When he suggested "Into The Mystic", I knew it was perfect. How my 23 year old "baby boy" knew of Van Morrison's music is beyond me but I'm grateful he did ☺️

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