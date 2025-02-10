February 10, 1978

The world of hard rock n roll is hit by an earthquake when four kids from Pasadena, CA release their first album on this date. Van Halen, by the band of the same name, was recorded in just three weeks but its effects are still being felt today.

Bassist Michael Anthony summed up the process. "We didn't have a ton of material, so we basically just took our live show, all the songs we knew, and went for it.”

I think they got it right, and it seems all my friends did too. That album was everywhere when I was growing up, and in the age of posters the album cover was on bedroom everywhere. Even remember one hanging in the gym locker room for almost a month.

Van Halen was a smashing success, eventually selling over 10 million copies. The album includes some of the band’s finest work, including “Runnin’ with the Devil”, “Ain’t Talking ‘bout Love”, “Jamie’s Cryin’” and their cover of the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.” The instrumental “Eruption”, which was written and performed by lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen, is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar solos of all time.

Gene Simmons of the group KISS is credited with discovering the band. Simmons financed a three-song demo tape for distribution and tried to help the band get a record deal, but eventually had to leave L.A. to tour with KISS. Van Halen landed a record deal in his absence based on the power of their live shows, which had become legendary in southern California.

Van Halen were David Lee Roth – lead vocals, Eddie Van Halen – lead guitar, Michael Anthony – bass, and Alex Van Halen – drums.

Sadly, Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6, 2020, from complications related to cancer.

