One of the most famous experiments ever performed concerning the nature of population explosion was created by biologist John Calhoun in July 1968, what he termed Universe 25. This was actually Calhoun’s twenty-fifth incarnation of his “mice utopia,” hence the designation “25” and while others had taken place in varying locations, the first in his backyard, this model was constructed at the National Institute of Mental Health in Maryland. Calhoun had become fascinated with the changes in social order brought on by increased population growth, a topic that was beginning to raise alarm among social scientists around the world as large population centers seem to be growing without limits.

The experiment took place in a large pen, a square structure measuring 4.5 feet by 4.5 feet, decked out with everything little albino mice could want to be happy. Cleaned daily, there was plenty of food and water, the temperature was kept at a perfect 72 degrees, and there were reams of paper to facilitate cozy nests. Universe 25 had ample living space, as it sported 256 separate apartments built inside the pen, accessible via mesh tubes bolted to the walls. Calhoun also screened the mice to eliminate disease. Free from predators and other worries, a mouse could theoretically live to an extraordinarily old age there, without a single worry.

But as was mentioned earlier, this wasn’t Calhoun’s first rodent utopia, and by this point in his career he knew it was only a matter of time before his mouse heaven would deteriorate into mouse hell.

Following an adjustment period, the first baby mice were born 3.5 months later, and the population doubled every 55 days afterward. Eventually this torrid growth slowed, but the population continued to climb, peaking at 2,200 mice during the 19th month of the experiment. That robust growth masked some serious problems, however, especially in terms of infant mortality, which among wild mice is very high. As most juvenile mice are eaten by predators or perish from disease or cold, the species has developed a robust reproduction rate to combat these factors. In mouse utopia, juveniles rarely died. As a result, there were far more youngsters than normal, which introduced several difficulties.

Rodents have social hierarchies, with dominant alpha males controlling harems of females. Alpha’s establish dominance by fighting—wrestling and biting any challengers. Normally a mouse that loses a fight will scurry off to some distant nook to start over elsewhere. But in mouse utopia, the losing mice couldn’t escape. Calhoun began calling them “dropouts.” Because so few juveniles died, huge hordes of dropouts would gather in the center of the pen. They were full of cuts and ugly scars, and every so often a huge brawl would break out, a vicious melee characterized by biting and clawing that served no obvious purpose other than the release of anger.

The Alpha males also struggled to maintain order. Keeping their harems in private apartments, along with newborn young, these “homes” had to be defended constantly from potential rivals. In the wild, challengers were typically few, but given the survival rate of mice within Universe 25 there were always a dozen or more well-nourished, virile mice ready to fight. The Alpha males soon grew exhausted in their efforts and some stopped defending their apartments altogether.

As a result, apartments with nursing females were regularly invaded by rogue males. The mothers fought back, but often to the detriment of their young. Many stressed-out mothers booted their offspring from the nest early, before the young mice were prepared for the world outside the home. A few even attacked their own young amid the violence or abandoned them while fleeing to different apartments. The young then died of neglect.

Eventually, other deviant behavior emerged. Mice who had been raised improperly or kicked out of the home early often failed to develop healthy social bonds, and therefore struggled in adulthood with social interactions. Maladjusted females began isolating themselves like hermits in empty apartments - unusual behavior among mice. The maladjusted males took to grooming all day, preening and licking themselves hour after hour. Calhoun called these mice “the beautiful ones.” And yet, even while obsessing over their appearance, these males had zero interest in courting females, zero interest in sex.

Between the lack of sex, which lowered the birth rate, and the inability to raise their young properly, which increased infant mortality, the population of Universe 25 began to plummet. By the 21st month of the experiment, newborn mice rarely survived more than a few days. Soon, new births stopped altogether. Older mice lingered for a while, hiding like hermits or grooming all day, but eventually they died out as well. By spring 1973, less than five years after the experiment started, the population had crashed from 2,200 to zero! The entire population of Universe 25 had gone extinct.

Universe 25 ended a half century ago, but it continues to fascinate people today—especially as a gloomy metaphor for human society. Calhoun actively encouraged such speculation, once writing, “I shall largely speak of mice, but my thoughts are on man.”

Many social scientists cast the collapse of Universe 25 as a parable illustrating the dangers of socialist welfare states, which, they argue, provide material goods but remove healthy challenges from people’s lives, challenges that build character and promote “personal growth.” Another school of thought viewed Universe 25 as a warning about the role of large urban centers as a perversion of nature.

Calhoun’s big takeaway involved status. Again, the males who lost the fights for dominance couldn’t leave to start over elsewhere. As he saw it, they were stuck in pathetic, humiliating roles and lacked a meaningful place in society. The same went for females when they couldn’t nurse or raise pups properly. Both groups became depressed and angry, and began lashing out. In other words, because mice are social animals, they need meaningful social roles to feel fulfilled.

Humans are also social animals, and purpose is a large part of the human psyche. Without a meaningful role in society, humans will often turn to drugs or alcohol to add meaning to their lives. They also fall prey to hostile emotions and begin to lash out at others, crime becomes a means of pleasure and survival. The Universe 25 experiment is ultimately about balance, and the fragility of social systems between living creatures. While none of its lessons can be directly placed upon mankind, there is certainly plenty of evidence among the human race to draw certain parallels.

