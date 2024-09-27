September 27, 1994

Believe it or not, (it seems like yesterday!) it was thirty years-ago today that The Dave Matthews Band release their first album, Under The Table and Dreaming, to the delight of a new fan base and a deluge of positive reviews by music critics. The album’s first single was “What Would You Say”, featuring the harmonica work of John Popper from the band Blues Traveler, and the band subsequently released four more singles – “Typical Situation”, “Jimi Thing”, “Ants Marching”, and “Satellite”. Under The Table would go on to sell over six million units worldwide and put The Dave Matthews Band on the short list for most popular bands on the planet.

Notable takeaways from the first album include:

According to Mathews, John Popper did his harmonica work in about five minutes while he was taking a bathroom break and talking with a visitor.

“# 34” is an instrumental track on the album but it was originally performed live with lyrics. The band even recorded the song in the studio with lyrics before deciding to remove them.

The title for the album comes from a lyric segment from the song “Ants Marching” where Matthews sings, “(he) remembers being small, playing under the table and dreaming.”

David John Matthews was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on January 9, 1967, and was the third of four children. At the age of two he moved with his family to Yorktown Heights, New York, as his father, a physicist, and had taken a job with IBM. He spent the rest of his life between the United Kingdom, South Africa, and the United States.

Matthews became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1980.