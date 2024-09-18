Bet most of you never knew about this small detail concerning the man from Plains, Georgia, but it really happened. Future President Jimmy Carter filed a report with the the International UFO Bureau claiming he had seen an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) in October 1969.

During the presidential campaign of 1976, Democratic challenger Carter was forthcoming about his belief that he had seen a UFO. He described in detail waiting outside for a Lion’s Club Meeting to begin in Leary, Georgia, when he spotted what he called “the darndest thing I’ve ever seen” in the sky. Carter, as well as 10 to 12 other people who witnessed the same event, described the object as “very bright [with] changing colors and about the size of the moon.” Carter reported, “the object hovered about 30 degrees above the horizon and moved in toward the earth and away before disappearing into the distance.”

Carter later told a reporter that, after the experience, he vowed never again to ridicule anyone who claimed to have seen a UFO. During the presidential campaign of 1976, Carter promised that, if elected president, he would encourage the government release “every piece of information” about UFOs available to the public and to scientists. After winning the presidency, Carter backed away from this pledge, saying that the release of some information might have “defense implications” and pose a threat to national security.

And people wonder why conspiracy theories have so much traction?