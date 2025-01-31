Tyson as a junior fighter under the tutelage of Cus D’Amato

Mike Tyson and Cus D’Amato shared a very close, father-figure like relationship that went well beyond boxing. The two met while Tyson was locked up in a Juvenile Detention Center near the Catskill Mountains of New York. Tyson was merely a teenager going down the wrong road. To better understand the impact Cus D’Amato had on Tyson’s life, you only need look to the differences between the young career of “Iron Mike” Tyson, and the later years under the guidance of convicted felon Don King. The differences between these two Tysons were sad, sharp, and painful. As stark as the difference between the rough teenager and the old Italian guy that pulled him off the streets.

What Tyson said about his first meeting with Cus D’Amato.

“Cus had a gym was on top of the police station over in Catskill. Inside it was old and musty and there was a small ring. There were also a lot of weather-beaten newspaper clippings on the wall. There were a few older white guys there along with a younger guy named Teddy Atlas who was like an assistant to Cus. I walked in and was introduced to Cus, and in one second I could see he was totally in control of everything there. He just sucked up all the air in the room. He shook my hand and “I’m Cus,” and there wasn't a trace of a smile on his face, and he showed no emotions.”

