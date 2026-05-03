

May 3, 1966

The contortionist game Twister strikes gold when The Tonight Show host Johnny Carson gets down on the floor to play with actress Eva Gabor, star of TV’s Green Acres. Up to this point, sales of the game had been slow with many department stores feeling the game was too risqué for middle American. A select few even refused to carry the game at all. In fact, sales were so slow for Twister originally that the Milton Bradley Company was thinking of pulling the game from the market.

However, the day after Carson and Gabor played it on television, the general public seemed to have changed their tune, as department stores nationwide reported customers actually coming in to ask for the game. By the end of the following year 3,000,000 units of Twister had been sold, making it one of the top-selling board games in the nation. It seems that watching Johnny Carson, “The King of Late Night Television,” and the ultra-glamorous Eva Gabor play the game so casually stirred feelings of sophistication in the adult audience.

Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor on Green Acres

The brainchild of Reyn Guyer, a marketing executive for Johnson’s Wax, Twister was nothing more than a strange idea until veteran toy executive Charles Foley and artist Neil Rabens joined forces to help define the concept. Twister was originally going to be called “Pretzel”, but that name was already being used as a marketing agle for a toy dog.

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