Let’s start with the title of today’s article, which happens to come from the lyrics of a Jimmy Buffet song of the same name, taken from his fabulous 1974 album A1A. Jimmy was still living in Key West during this period, way before he sold out and moved to Martha’s Vineyard in an effort, I suppose, to jettison all memory of his blue collar upbringing. But I still like Jimmy I guess…

One stanza of the song goes like this -

Well the wind is blowin' harder now

50 knots or there about

There's white caps on the ocean

And I am watchin for water spouts

I was playing this song Thursday afternoon for kicks while watching the Weather Channel boys salivate at the coming destruction. I don’t drink anymore, but if I was still a drinker you can bet your bottom dollar there would have been a batch of my world famous margaritas floating around. My not-so-secret ingredient is Grand Marnier, sometimes more and sometimes less.

If you look at the map above you will see the track of Hurricane Helene, and if you could look real hard at the southeast corner of Alabama, say 10 miles from Georgia and ten miles from Florida, you could see my house. To say we dodged a bullet in an understatement. I saw where someone in Tampa was killed while driving, stuck by a large highway sign that blew off an interstate overpass. Those are the kinds of things that happen during hurricanes.

Now, between the years of 1995 and 2009 I lived right along the Emerald Coast between Destin, FL and Panama City, FL. There’s a stretch of road there called County Road 30A, and in many ways it was like A1A running along the eastern coast of Florida. Hurricane season was something that you did not take lightly, and the category four storm Helene just proved why. The Big Bend area of Florida (that would be the “curve” where the panhandle meets the peninsula section of the state) was completely devastated. The right side of a hurricane is always the most dangerous due to the fact that the rotation of the storm is counter-clockwise. As you can see from the map I was lucky enough to be on the left.

But this storm is kind of personal for me because parts of my last novel The Rehabs were set in Steinhatchee, Florida, a quaint fishing village that is sparsely populated and only a few miles from where Helene made landfall. While wind is bad, water is much worse, and in Steinhatchee a ten-foot wall of water leveled everything. Vast destruction that will prevent many of those folks from rebuilding, but the hard core types will remain and start over. They will go on with their lives and start the entire cycle of growth once again. Just a few years ago hurricane Michael devastated Mexico Beach, a coastal area just south of where I live. It has been rebuilt better than ever.

So, in the end, you may be wondering what this post is all about, might be thinking, “Jeffrey, what in the hell are you trying to say?” Well, it’s this - the people in little towns like Steinhatchee will survive the same way they survived 100 years-ago, they will pull together as neighbors and friends. They will pull together with or without FEMA, with or without the insurance companies, and continue on with their lives.

As Jesus so eloquently put it 2,000 years ago, “All the darkness in the world can’t put out the light of a single candle.” And one storm will not put out the light of Steinhatchee.