December 20, 1946

Frank Capra’s outstanding Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, premieres on this date. The movie was based on a short story called “The Greatest Gift” written by Philip Van Doren Stern in 1939. Stern had sent the story out to his friends in Hollywood as a sort of twenty-page Christmas card, one of which made its way to actor Cary Grant. It would be Grant that brought the story to the attention of RKO Pictures, and he was also scheduled to star in the film until a contract dispute nixed that deal.

Its initial release was less than stellar, placing 26th in box office revenues for the year. This was caused in large part by J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI releasing a memo stating that the film was a potential “Communist infiltration of the motion picture industry." Hoover claimed that the film “attempted to make the banker the most hated man in the movie, a common trick used by Communists." When people talk glowingly about “old times” it is best to remember that not everything in the past was golden.

Earning only $3.3 million against its $3.7 million budget, It’s a Wonderful Life caused the collapse of Liberty Films, the production company owned by Frank Capra. The movie failed to take home any awards for the actors or production team, and in fact, the movie had fallen out of favor to such a degree that by 1974 the copyright holder failed to renew the copyright. This allowed television stations across the country to play it over and over without paying royalties for almost two decades, which in turn made the film an overnight Christmas sensation! It would not be until 1993 that the U.S. Supreme Court would take up the case for the film’s ownership, eventually ruling to restore the film's copyright status to its original owner. In 1995 NBC purchased the movie’s exclusive rights.

In another bit of trivia, Carl Switzer, who played Alfalfa in The Little Rascals, plays the role of Freddie Othello in the film. Also, a new type of fake snow was introduced to Hollywood during the filming of the movie. Typically, corn flakes had been painted white and used as falling snowflakes but someone on the production team had the idea of adding foamite (a fire-fighting chemical) with sugar and water to form a fluffy “snowflake” that looks and acted like the real thing. Those fake “snowflakes” are still used today.