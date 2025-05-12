Arnold Lowman as Virginia Prince

Note: This article was written more than a month ago, but I chose not to publish it, concerned primarily that the message would be taken out of context. A sensitive and important subject, my purpose is simply applying clarity to a term that has recently become ubiquitous, and in my opinion grossly misunderstood.

The word “transgender” was from the start meant to convey a state of mental and emotional awareness regarding sexual orientation. Made popular by Arnold Lowman (who would later assume the name Virginia Prince), a Caucasian male born in Los Angeles, California on November 23, 1912, he would become a transvestite and activist regarding transgender orientation.

While it almost seems fitting that the term should spring from the Golden State, Lowman’s parents and upbringing were anything but radical. Both were prominent in their community, well liked, and Protestant Christian. Nothing “odd” here. The elder Mr. Lowman was a surgeon, and his wife was a highly productive real estate agent. No evidence exists to show little Arnold suffering from a lack of love or nurturing.

But the truth is, Arnold Lowman did have an acute confusion relating to his sexual orientation and began crossdressing around the age of twelve. At first his parents thought “dress up” was a cute side diversion, but eventually they had to discipline the teen after a few embarrassing episodes including friends and family. It became obvious to Arnold, at least on a social level, that his behavior was trespassing firm boundaries, but the titillation he felt from this activity was undeniable. While he tried to keep his fetish a secret, he continued to wear women’s clothes during high school, cross-dressing more and more frequently. His greatest thrill was passing for a female in public. This behavior came to a crux when Arnold, at the age of 18, went to a local church Halloween party where he was unknown. Not only did he pass as a woman, he entered a costume contest and won first prize. According to Lowman, this event marked "the first occasion in which I willingly promoted myself before others as a girl.”

During the 1930’s, as Lowman transitioned from his late teens into his early twenties, he began working while taking college classes, becoming more acquainted with others that shared his fetish for cross-dressing. In 1942, at the age of thirty, Lowman came under the care of psychiatrist Karl Bowman, confessing his sexual confusions and some of the guilt associated with his lifestyle. Despite having been previously diagnosed with an unresolved Oedipus complex, a still controversial theory proposed by Sigmund Freud that promoted sexual desire for a parent of the opposite sex, Lowman confided even more of his feelings to Dr. Bowman, who in return advised him to "learn to accept himself and enjoy life.”

Lowman credits Dr. Bowman with giving him “ a freedom from self” and reminding him that there are many others out there living a similar lifestyle, one with an overarching, recurring theme of self-acceptance.

Beginning his new lifestyle with zeal, Arnold Lowman headed back to school to pursue a pharmacology degree, and graduating from the University of California, San Francisco, in 1939 began earning a steady living. Lowman met and married Dorothy Shepherd in 1940 and the pair would have a son named Brent. The marriage fell on hard times as Lowman began cross-dressing on a more continued basis. In 1951 the couple decided to divorce. The breakup, and more importantly the reasons behind it, shocked the Lowman family. Learning the news that Dorothy had served Arnold with divorce papers due to “persistent transvestic behavior and sexual confusion,” was a terrible blow, and his parents made clear to friends and family that they did not condone this behavior. Eventually, they cut off their son financially and socially after he refused to seek help. While Lowman became the “talk of the town” for all the wrong reasons it did not seem to bother him in the least.

With his marriage over, Lowman returned to the University of California and began working as a research assistant and lecturer in pharmacology. During this time, he took advantage of the university's small collection of medical literature on transvestism and began using the name Charles Prince to hide his identity. The new name originated from his father's first name, Charles, and the street upon which Lowman was living. Later, he would begin using the first name Virginia, but the exact time at which this occurred is unclear. Lowman’s earliest known writing, an article entitled "Homosexuality, Transvestism and Transsexualism: Reflections on Their Etiology and Difference" was published in 1957 and is credited to "C. Prince”.

It was in 1960 that Lowman, now working under the name Virginia Prince, founded the underground magazine Transvestia, a bi-monthly publication that helped promote the cause of personal, sexual identification, as well as the term transgender. Transvestia was intended to reach an audience of mostly white, professional class crossdressers, and the magazine offered life stories and letters to the editor. As you can imagine, Lowman, now known as Virginia Prince, had a hard time describing his feelings concerning his own sexuality, and I would invite the reader to dig deeper rather than rely on my opinion. At different times Prince wrote that a “transvestite valued his male organs and was not prone to homosexuality, no does he desire them to be removed.” The writing also strongly suggest that his motives are much more oriented towards “gender role playing, and not for true acceptance as a female.”

Any way you slice it, a transgender person, according to Virginia Prince, their leading advocate in the twentieth century, did not feel that transitioning from male to female was the ultimate goal. Clearly stated in one his articles is the feeling, “Charles still resides with me, but the feminine design is much more important.”

In other words, Arnold Lowman, aka Virginia Prince, was more concerned with social identity than with a true change in physical, sexual orientation. By the early 1970’s, Virginia Prince was drawing criticism for her stance on crossdressing and transvestism. Some leaders in the gay community criticized the acceptance of traditional norms and aligned themselves with more radical ideas such as sex reassignment surgery, and the use of hormones to blur the lines between male and female. Virginia Prince was firmly opposed to this type of behavior, a stance that brought wrath from homosexuals and transexuals in some circles.

In spite of her questionable viewpoints, Prince must be recognized as a pioneer whose vision and bravery enabled formerly isolated cross-dressers to make connections, locally and nationally. Her high visibility, which continued through the late 1990s, both in print and in person, made Virginia Prince a leader in the cross-dressing community for many years.

Arnold Lowman, also known as Virginia Prince, died in Los Angeles on May 2, 2009.

