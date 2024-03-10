Tragic ending for Zelda Fitzgerald...
March 10, 1948
March 10, 1948
Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald, Montgomery socialite and wife of author F. Scott Fitzgerald, dies at Highland Hospital in Asheville, NC from injuries sustained in a fire. Best known for personifying the carefree ideals of the 1920’s Jazz Age, Zelda was the youngest daughter of Alabama Supreme Court Justice Anthony Sayre and his wife Minnie. By her…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.