Tornado Destroys Tuscaloosa
April 27, 2011
One of the largest super-tornado outbreaks in Central Alabama history happened on this date, producing 62 confirmed tornadoes and killing 253 people in a span of 18 hours. To get an idea how big the tornado outbreak was, the average number of yearly tornadoes in Alabama between 2008-2017 was 65. The event was part of a larger tornado outbreak from April…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.