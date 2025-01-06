January 6, 1994

One of the most sensational sports stories of the 20th century plays out on this date when ice skater Nancy Kerrigan is attacked in a corridor just off the Cobo Arena ice rink in Detroit. Kerrigan was struck in the right knee with a metal baton just two days before the start of the U.S. Ice Skating Championships, a precursor for the Olympic games. Not since the Black Sox scandal in 1919 had the world of sports been so shocked and confused by the behavior of athletes.

Almost immediately suspicion began to fall on fellow competitor Tanya Harding, a rough-around-the-edges skater with loads of talent and a sketchy group of friends. Harding has just placed ahead of Kerrigan in their last two meets, and way back on February 16, 1991, had become the first American woman to perform a Triple Axle in competition. As I said before, Harding had the goods to be great, but it turned out to be a burning jealousy that fueled Harding’s desire to sideline her rival.

Within days of the attack, Detroit Fox 2 television reporter Scott Lewis had received a confidential tip that the FBI had begun investigating the case, and all suspicion was falling on those involved with Harding’s inner circle. After breaking this crucial piece of information on the evening news, the story caught fire around the globe as the news media could not get enough of a story so salacious. The public was mesmerized by the possibility that someone could do something some base and horrific to succeed in the arena of amateur sports, supposedly the domain of a pure competitive spirit.

Bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt (L) and Shane Stant (R) with their attorney.

Once they became involved, the FBI made quick work of the case. Under intense questioning it became apparent that Jeff Gillooly, the husband of Harding, and her bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt, had orchestrated the attack. The pair enlisted the help of a man named Shane Stant to carry out the deed, paying him $3,500 to strike Kerrigan in the right knee with a metal baton. Stant became the first suspect to break under the intense FBI scrutiny, and eventually cut a plea agreement that implicated not only Gillooly and Eckhardt, but Harding as well. It would be tying Harding to the crime that prove the most difficult, as she lawyered up immediately and tried to distance herself completely from the other three men.

As the case dragged on throughout 1994 Harding was allowed to skate in the 1994 Winter Olympics, finishing a disappointing eighth place, although by this point her U.S. Championship title had been stripped. Just prior to the end of the year, Harding was found guilty of “Hindering Prosecution,” and was sentenced to 500 hours of community service, five years’ probation, and a $160,000 fine. She was also banned for life by the U.S. Figure Skating Committee.

Jeff Gilloly, Shawn Eckhardt, and Shane Stant all received prison time.