Tom Petty Takes On MCA
1979's Damn The Torpedoes makes a statement
This October will be six years since the passing of Thomas Earl Petty, the guitar player, lyricist and front man for the band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Born in Gainesville, Florida, Tom’s life was firmly grounded in the common sensibilities of his Southern roots. No matter that his career took off in Los Angeles, arguably the epicenter of both th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.