April 7, 1967

The amazing Tom Donahue was an air personality, record producer and concert promoter during a time when American music was changing faster than the Spring weather. While there may have been more well-known radio personalities across America, certainly Wolfman Jack comes to mind, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone associated with the radio business that was more influential. While selling radio advertising during the early 1990’s I learned a great deal about the industry, and Tom Donahue was a big deal.

Known simply as “Big Daddy,” it was on April 7th fifty-five years ago today that Donahue changed FM radio forever. He cracked the microphone at 8p sharp inside “Studio A” at KMPX radio in San Francisco and proceeded to “do his thing.” Breaking with all current norms, Donahue played deep album cuts, not singles, did live radio interviews with bands and musicians, utilized the airwaves as a public service to his listeners, and basically founded the FM radio format we know today. If Donahue felt like talking for five minutes, that’s what he did. Way before Howard Stern decided to do the same. If you are familiar with programming such as “Deep Tracks” on Sirius Satellite Radio, then understand that Tom Donahue was the original “Deep Tracks” for all practical purposes.

Donahue and John Lennon

But it didn’t begin that way, there was a time when Donahue was learning the trade and spinning records just like everyone else. He worked in Philadelphia with WIBG AM in the 1950’s. In 1961, Donahue moved to San Francisco and KYA-AM. In 1964, while a disc jockey at Top Forty station KYA-AM in San Francisco, Donahue and a cohort formed Autumn Records, capturing a few regional hits with several artists. Gaining some attention, Donahue then opened a psychedelic nightclub called Mothers, which was located on Broadway Street in San Francisco. It was his association with Mothers that really turned the tide for Donahue, as he suddenly saw an incredible array of talent getting ready to explode across the music scene.

It was during this period that Donahue began promoting and producing concerts at the Cow Palace, the Oakland Auditorium, and Candlestick Park, becoming a true music insider, getting to know all the players. He became the spokesman for the ever-expanding psychedelic movement, and “Ground Zero” was San Francisco.

Tom Donahue (seated center) and his Staff

Subsequently, Donahue took over programming of KMPX-FM and changed it into what is now considered to be America's first alternative, "free-form" radio station. Ditching the entire Top 40 model, he played album tracks exclusively, in other words if you were good enough to have an entire album of music he wasn’t interested in promoting your work. This one move led to his becoming one of the most influential programmers in the country. It didn’t hurt that the best rock music in the world was being made just down the coast in Los Angeles, California.

After a strike against KMPX management, who had come to resent Donahue’s growing fame, he and his large staff (just check out the photo above to confirm that Donahue “had it going on”) moved across town to KSAN-FM on his May 21, 1968. The station became a juggernaut, virtually unchallenged as the area's top progressive rock station for years, with Donahue becoming the station's General Manager in 1972.

At the peak of his success, and on the verge of becoming part owner of KSAN-FM, Tom Donahue died of a heart attack on April 28, 1975, at the age of 46. While his physical presence was no longer around the studio, the influence that Tom Donahue brought to the radio business is still felt today. This influence was honored in 1996, as he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

