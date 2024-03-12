Today is Jack Kerouac's Bday
March 12, 1922
Today is the birthday of Jean-Louis “Jack” Kerouac, an American novelist and poet who coined the term “Beat Generation.” Of French-Canadian ancestry, Kerouac was raised in a French-speaking home in Lowell, Massachusetts. He did not learn fluent English until he started school at age six, and spoke with an accent throughout his life. A sports star in hig…
