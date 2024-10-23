Gertrude Ederle, covered in grease and wearing a swimsuit of her own design, is set to begin her swim on the coast of France.

October 23, 1906

Gertrude Ederle, the most famous female athlete of her generation, was born on this date New York City. Born one of six children, her parents were German immigrants who owned a butcher shop in Manhattan. Mr. Ederle was an avid swimmer and often brought his children out to the beaches of Long Island in the summer to enjoy the water. As a small child it became apparent that Gertrude had a special talent for swimming, and at the age of twelve she joined the Women’s Swimming Association (WSA) and began taking lessons. It was at the WSA that Gertrude met Louis Handley, a champion swimming in her own right, who had developed a long-distance stroke call the American Crawl. This style of swimming would figure greatly in Gertrude’s later swimming career.

Gertrude was also drawn to the sport of swimming because it allowed her to compete in an activity that did not require a lot of communication. Having contracted a case of the measles as a child, Gertrude had lost almost all of her hearing by the age of seven. However, the handicap did nothing to diminish the young lady’s enthusiasm.

Gertrude being celebrated after her famous swim. She had silenced all the doubters.

Between the ages of 15 and 19, Gertrude set twenty-nine national and world records, becoming the brightest star in American female swimming. Gertrude was so successful that she made the U.S. Olympic team in 1924, at the age of eighteen, bringing home two individual bronze medals and a gold medal in the freestyle team relay. When Gertrude and her relay teammates returned home from Paris, they were the stars of the show, and New York City threw them a grand ticker-tape parade, a thrill almost unimaginable for a young lady that had grown up in The Big Apple.

Looking for new challenges and turning professional, Gertrude set her sights on swimming the English Channel, a feat never accomplished by a woman and completed by only six men. Most sportswriters of the day wrote off her aspirations as mere fantasy, and they seemed vindicated when Gertrude’s first attempt in 1925 was cut short due to technical issues. But on August 6, 1926, Gertrude Ederle came back to the coast of France, and utilizing the American Crawl stroke she had been taught years earlier became the first woman to swim the 21 miles across the channel. Not only did she complete the swim, she posted a time of 14 hours and 34 minutes, almost two hours faster than the current men’s record. To give you an idea how amazing this feat was in the annals of sport, her time was better than the current men’s mark by almost two hours! Her performance was so incredible, that her record would not be bested until 1950.

Gertrude Ederle was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1965 and the Women’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1980. She remains to this day a glowing testament to the power of the human spirit!