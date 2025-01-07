January 7, 2003

By Egyptian presidential decree, Christmas was celebrated for the first time as a national holiday on this date. January 7, is the traditional date of Christmas for the Coptic Orthodox calendar (the Julian calendar), and the date Christmas is celebrated in Russia and Ethiopia.

Although only fifteen percent of the Egyptian population is Christian, the faith is growing in the Muslim world. The recognition of a national Christian holiday by a predominantly Muslim country was seen as a progressive sign among international human rights organizations, and is at least one positive sign from a region of the world seemingly at odds with itself. Many churches across the United States have sent missionaries to Egypt to spread the word of Christ (my own parents made this journey several years ago), and it seems that their efforts are paying dividends.

A Christmas scene from downtown Cairo

The Coptic month leading to Christmas is called Kiahk, a time when people sing special songs of praise on Saturday night prior to the Sunday service. For 43 days prior to Christmas (the Advent) which falls from November 6 to January 6, the Coptic Christians do not consume any animal products, including milk, eggs or cheese. Referred to as the “The Holy Nativity Fast,” it excludes worshippers who are too weak or too ill to suffer the restrictions. Those that do fast have a celebratory feast on Christmas day that is the highlight of the season.