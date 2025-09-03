If you were an adult during the 1990’s then you know the name Tim Allen. Even if you hated sitcoms, as I did, you were still aware that the highest rated show on network television was ABC’s Home Improvement starring, who else, Tim Allen. He played that lovable role as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, who when he wasn’t fixing things up was trying to be a great father to his three sons. The show catapulted Allen from the stand-up comedy circuit into super-stardom. Airing in 1991, Home Improvement ran for eight seasons with a total of 204 episodes.

In 1995, Tim Allen hit the Hollywood jackpot, winning a Golden Globe award for Home Improvement while serving as the voice for Buzz Lightyear, the main character in the Disney/Pixar smash hit Toy Story. It was the first time in history that an actor had the highest rated television show in America while simultaneously holding down a lead role in the highest rated movie.

Tim Allen was a bona fide Hollywood star. The man was on fire and everything he touched was turning to gold. But as you must know by now, Hollywood always has an underbelly. Dark closets where the secrets stay hidden. Remember that old Glen Campbell song “Rhinestone Cowboy” from 1975? If not, then here’s a line to get acquainted with. “There’s been a load of compromising, on the road to my horizon. But I’m gonna be where the lights are shining on me.”

That’s the song Tim Allen says he was humming when the FBI agents swarmed him in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport back on October 2, 1978, while making a routine drug deal. Unfortunately, he was caught with 650 grams – 1.4 pounds – of pure Columbian cocaine. Boom, busted. And thanks to the Michigan state legislature, who the previous year had passed one of the toughest drug laws in the nation, making a life sentence mandatory for anyone buying or selling a pound or more of cocaine, our future primetime star Tim Allen was now facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

That’s right, Home Improvement star Tim Allen, whose birth name was Timothy Alan Dick (no wonder he became a comedian), made his living for a brief period as a drug dealer. That is truly difficult to wrap my mind around.

“I was standing there waiting for the guy to leave the money in a locker and the next thing I know guys are all around me screaming, and there’s a gun in my face,” said Allen in a Detroit Free Press interview from 2002.

An absolutely fabulous read on Tim Allen life comes from the pages of Tim Allen (Overcoming Adversity) by John F. Wukovits. The book explains that Dick, aka Tim Allen, was set up by undercover FBI agent Michael Pifer, who had been doing a casual drug business with Allen for months. Trial testimony confirms that all of their previous deals had been much smaller, and that Pifer had asked Allen to “provide him with some weight” prior to their meeting. Of course, Allen obliged, and the rest is history. Sad history, but with a silver lining.

In a later Esquire interview Allen said, “When I went to jail, reality hit so hard and fast that it took my breath away, took my stance away, took my strength away. I was put in a holding cell with twenty other guys — we had to crap in the same crapper in the middle of the room — and I just told myself, I can’t do this for years and years. I wanted to kill myself.”

It was rock bottom for Timothy Alan Dick, born on June 13, 1953, in Denver, Colorado. Allen’s father Gerald Dick was killed in a car accident when the Timothy was only 11 years old, an accident that cut Allen with a deep, emotional scar. He and his father were very close, and it was Allen’s dad who birthed his love of the automobile and baseball.

“I loved my father more than anything,” Allen later said. “He was a tall, strong, funny, really engaging guy. I so enjoyed his company, his smell, sensibility, discipline, sense of humor — all the fun stuff we did together. I couldn’t wait for him to come home.”

After his father’s death, the family moved to Detroit, Michigan, and his mother remarried her old high school sweetheart. The pair raised Allen and his two siblings in a traditional manner but Allens says he remembers feeling like an outsider before leaving for college at Central Michigan University, where the world suddenly came alive. He then transferred to Western Michigan, graduating with a degree in Communications that he never really used. The best thing about Western Michigan, according to Allen, was meeting his future wife. Drifting aimlessly, Allen began dealing drugs to pay the bills. Small at first, then becoming more or less a professional. Two years after his graduation in 1976, Allen was busted in an airport and was facing serious time.

Facing life imprisonment, even though it was a first offense, he was in a world of hurt. Feeling he had little choice, Allen plead guilty to drug trafficking and opted to provide the names of other dealers to authorities in exchange for a lighter sentence. Oh yeah, Tim Allen snitched his way out of trouble, but considering the alternative what choice did he have? As part of his plea deal he avoided state prison time and was sentenced in a federal court, so the strict new Michigan law could be ignored.

Federal Correctional Institution at Sandstone, Minnesota

Allen’s information helped authorities indict 20 people in the drug trade and resulted in the conviction and sentencing of four major drug dealers, facts that made him no friends on the streets. No matter his cooperation, the future star still faced three to seven years in federal prison, and was constantly fearful of retribution by convicted members of the drug trade. Ultimately, he served two years and four months of uneventful time and was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone, Minnesota on June 12, 1981.

Amazingly, that’s when the comic in him began to grow. Before long, he was able to make some of the toughest prisoners and even guards laugh.

“I was funny before that,” he told the Los Angeles Daily News, “ but prison grew me up. I was an adolescent that woke up too early when my father was killed, and I stayed at that angry adolescent level for way too long.”

Allen wasted no time exploring his talent upon his release, working at a Detroit ad agency by day and doing stand-up at the Comedy Castle by night. He found his persona on stage, and was soon booking his own shows and doing commercials. A year after his daughter Katherine was born in 1989, he managed to book a Showtime special. A real turning point in his career.

This caught the attention of Disney’s Jeffrey Katzenberg and Michael Eisner, who offered him movie roles. Allen turned them down. He eventually persuaded the studio to let him do his schtick as part of a sitcom for television. Home Improvement premiered in 1991, and in one giant swoosh of fate his drug-dealing past was behind him once and for all.

Talking of his time in prison Allen said, “It was a watershed moment. It put me in a position of great humility, and I was able to make amends to friends and family and refocus my life on setting and achieving golds.”

While Allen’s story is certainly one of worthwhile second chances, there was one more hurdle to cross in his life. On May 24, 1997, Allen was arrested in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, for driving under the influence. During the spring of 1998, Tim Allen entered a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse and came out ready to start life once again, this time sober. In what he considers today to be his greatest achievement, he has remained sober since.

