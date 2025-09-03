Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary E.'s avatar
Gary E.
11h

America is the land of second chances and hallelujah for that. Everyone deserves a second chance.

We don’t, however, necessarily deserve third, fourth and fifth chances.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
JenX's avatar
JenX
10h

😳 I never knew any of this. Stunning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jeffrey W Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture