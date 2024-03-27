Tidal basin cherry trees...
March 27, 1912
The first of the famous cherry trees encircling the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. are planted. They were a gift from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo to the city of Washington, D.C. celebrating the growing friendship between the U.S. and Japan. First Lady Helen Herron Taft and Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, planted the first two of thes…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.