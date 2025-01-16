January 15, 1974

The TV series Happy Days debuts on ABC. It was a spinoff of a Love, American Style segment called “Love and the Happy Days” (1972), whose cast included Ron Howard, Marion Ross, and Anson Williams.

During the first season, ABC censors wouldn't let Henry Winkler's character “Fonzie” wear his leather jacket unless he was wearing it in conjunction with his motorcycle. They thought it made him look like a hoodlum, like Marlon Brando in Rebel Without a Cause. But the show's producers liked the look and wanted Fonzie to wear his jacket as much as possible. To get around the censors at the network they began incorporating Fonzie's motorcycle into his scenes. This led to the iconic scene of Fonzie riding his motorcycle into Arnold's so that he could wear his leather jacket inside the restaurant.

Here are some interesting facts about Happy Days. It was the first sitcom to outperform I Love Lucy on the cable television show Nick at Night. Henry Winkler had never ridden a motorcycle prior to becoming a part of the show and crashed several times during shooting. His trademark “move,” where he goes to comb his hair in the mirror but sees that it looks great and stops – that was a total adlib. The show was originally set in the 1920’s and 30’s but was changed to the 1950’s at the urging of the writers. Monkey’s drummer Micky Dolenz was the original choice to play “Fonzie” but he was too tall standing next to the rest of the cast during initial filming. Most noteworthy of all, Robin Williams got his television start playing an extraterrestrial named “Mork”.

And to this day, if you’ve “Jumped The Shark” you know you’ve gone way too far with anything, especially if you are doing it on a television show.

Thanks for all the messages, likes, and comments. This truly is a labor of love and I’m very grateful for all the support. Ex animo my friends!