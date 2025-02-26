February 26, 1966

The Nancy Sinatra classic "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'" tops the Billboard Hot 100 on this date and eventually climbs to the top spot on the United Kingdom’s Singles Chart. The song began a brief period where Nancy was as well-known and popular as her famous father, while kicking off what would be called the “Swinging 60’s”.

Released as a single in December 1965, “Walkin’” was the second song taken from her debut album Boots (1966) and was a follow-up to the minor hit "So Long, Babe". Becoming an instant success, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 in late February 1966, and replicated this achievement a month later on the UK Singles Chart.

Written by Lee Hazlewood, a friend of Frank Sinatra, “Walkin’” was inspired by a line spoken by Frank in the comedy-western film 4 for Texas (1963), where he says, “They tell me them boots ain’t built for walkin’.” Neither Lee Hazlewood or Frank Sinatra had any idea the song would be a hit and was sort of an inside joke for the pair for the next decade.

Nancy Sinatra showing off her “Boots”

Billboard described the song as “fine folk-rock material” and Cash Box described it as a “funky, slow-shufflin’ folk-rocker about a gal who serves notice on her boyfriend that she can’t be pushed around.”

With the success of the single came all types of exposure for Nancy, and it was an appearance on her father's television show that set off a cultural revolution. Nancy, hip to the times, sang her hit with a full complimented of swinging “go-go” dancers with a psychedelic backdrop for added effect. Critics loved the style, and women, then struggling for equality, used the song as an anthem. Sales of “go-go” boots exploded, a fashion trend that caught on like wildfire with the fashion-conscious set.

Many cover versions of the song have been released over the years, emerging from an array of musical styles: metal, pop, rock, punk rock, country, dance, and industrial. Among the more notable versions to be released are singles by Megadeth, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Jessica Simpson.

In 2020, the 1965 recording of the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

