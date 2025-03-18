March 18, 1990

A pair of thieves dressed as policemen steal thirteen works of art valued at over $500,000,000 from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, MA on this date. The stolen paintings included works by Rembrandt, Manet, and Degas, in what is the largest property theft in United States history.

The two fake policemen pushed the Museum door buzzer, stating they were responding to a disturbance, and requested to be let in. The museum guard broke protocol and let them in. The fake officers then handcuffed him and a second security guard and proceeded to steal the works of art.

Evidence collected from the scene, including handcuffs and duct tape that may have contained DNA, was somehow lost by the FBI. The case remains unsolved to this day, and none of the artwork has been recovered. There is a $10 million reward for information leading to the recovery of all thirteen pieces in good condition.

One clue is the fact that thieves seem to have made odd choices in their selection of art to steal, leaving more expensive works behind that could have just as easily been stolen. The photo above shows an empty frame where should have been Rembrandt’s “The Storm on the Sea of Galilee” painted in 1633.