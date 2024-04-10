The Yankees Are Born
April 10, 1913
Originally the Baltimore Orioles (no connection to today’s club), what would become the NY Yankees moved to NYC in 1903 and became the NY Highlanders. They weren’t especially good, and local papers disliked Highlanders became the name took up to much space in the paper, so they were immediately nicknamed the “Yanks”. The moniker became so popular that o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.