November 8, 1895

German physicist Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen was experimenting with a variety of compounds on this date, trying to achieve fluorescence light by sending electrical currents - negative and positive charged electrodes - through vacuum tubes filled with various compounds. One of the elements that Rontgen was using to produce the light inside his tubes was barium platinocyanide, a substance that when excited by electricity or other cosmic rays will begin to emit fluorescent light. During these experiments, Rontgen shielded his glass vacuum tubes with several layers of heavy black cardboard.

On the day in question Rontgen noticed something very peculiar. A metal screen coated with barium platinocyanide almost nine feet away from where he was working had begun to glow. This defied everything the Rontgen thought he knew about the ability of cathode rays to travel. Further experiments revealed that this new type of ray was capable of passing through most substances, including the soft tissues of the body, but left bones and metals visible. Not knowing what the rays were, Rontgen named them “X-rays” and the name stuck. One of his earliest photographic negatives using these unknown rays was an image of his wife Bertha's hand, with her wedding ring clearly visible.

In essence, X-rays are part of a broad spectrum of electromagnetic radiation that includes radio waves, ultraviolet rays, and visible light. The difference is simply that the wavelengths of X-rays are much smaller, between 0.03 and 3 nanometers. To put that into perspective, a nanometer is one billionth of a meter. A human hair is about 60,000 to 100,000 nanometers wide. Because these wavelengths are small and tightly packed, the carry a lot of energy in the form of radiation.

When X-rays hit an object, their energy is absorbed or scattered at different rates by different components within our bodies. Having a harder time passing through something solid like bone, they show up as white on a negative. Softer tissue like skin and internal organs offer little resistance to X-rays and so the show up as darker areas on a negative.

Rontgen worked in his lab for the next seven weeks in complete secrecy, working out the final details of his discovery before publishing a paper entitled “On A New Kind of Ray” on December 28, 1895. Afterward, the world was never the same. The X-ray emerged from the laboratory and into widespread use in a startlingly brief leap: within a year of Roentgen's announcement of his discovery, the application of X-rays to diagnosis and therapy was an established part of the medical profession.

What’s more remarkable when contrasted with the world of today, is that Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen never applied for a patent. He considered medical discoveries the “property of the world community.” For his work, Roentgen received the Nobel Prize for physics in 1901. He was also the recipient of the Rumford Medal in 1896, Matteucci Medal in 1896, and Elliott Cresson Medal in 1897. Roentgen retired after his wife's death in 1919.