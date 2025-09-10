September 10, 1993

The X-Files television series debuts on the Fox Network. The show starred David Duchovny (Fox Mulder) and Gillian Anderson (Dana Scully) as two FBI agents who work on assignments concerning unexplained, paranormal phenomena. Mulder, a true believer, is counterbalanced during the show by Scully, who is a medical doctor and scientifically based skeptic. In truth, I never really bought the fact that Scully was anti-paranormal, she just seemed a little slower to come around. What about you?

Attracting a huge cult following (including yours truly) right out of the gate, the show became a smash hit for Fox, winning numerous awards along the way and making both lead actors famous. At twenty-nine, Gillian Anderson was the first actress to win an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award in the same year, and the youngest actress to win a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series since Lindsay Wagner won the award at the age of twenty-eight, way back in 1977 for her role as The Bionic Woman.

Interestingly, the famous echoing chords from the theme music was a fluke. Composer Mark Snow accidentally rested his elbow on his keyboard with the echo function on and he liked the resulting sound so much that he wrote the theme music around it. Besides the echo in the theme music, the rest of the music partly inspired by The Smiths’ “How Soon Is Now?” which was given to Snow by Chris Carter when the pair first met saying, “I really like the guitar sound on this record, think we can duplicate it?” Not sure it sounds like the Smiths, but there you go.

The sci-fi cult hit from Chris Carter not only had a profound impact on pop culture, but also inspired more women to enter the fields of science and medicine, like Anderson’s character Dana Scully. Her character was largely modeled on Jodie Foster’s Clarice Starling in 1991’s Oscar-winning Silence of the Lambs.

View My Website