Wilbur Wright piloting an airplane near Wright Field on March 27, 1910.

Most people are familiar with the names Wilbur and Orville Wright. They know all about Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and the brother’s revolutionary first flight by a man-made aircraft, which occured on December 17, 1903. Much less known is what the brothers did during the years that followed.

After their 1903 flight, the brothers returned to Dayton, Ohio, to refine their designs, developing the much more practical Flyer II (1904) and the Flyer III (1905) at their Huffman Prairie airfield. During the period 1907-1909, Orville and Wilbur developed better flight controls for their aircraft, making them easier to fly and much safer. These advances, and the patents that followed were as revolutionary as flight itself and led to public flight demonstrations across the United States and Europe. These exhibitions secured lucrative military contracts and global fame.

During the last part of 1909, those wanting to invest in aircraft industry realized the need for pilot training. Someone had to teach aspiring pilots how to fly these machines, and who better for that job than the Wright brothers? They immediately began looking around Dayton for a venue suitable for a training facility, but quickly passed on Dayton due to the frigid winters. The brothers knew they needed to look down south, and they found the perfect home in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Wright Brothers and crew standing in front of the hangar at Wright Field.

On March 26, 1910, the Wright brothers opened the first civilian flying school in the United States just outside of Montgomery, calling the facility Wright Field. Located near the Alabama River on a plantation owned by Frank Kohn, the site came to the attention of the brothers quite by accident. An old friend with ties to Montgomery suggested the flat level ground and mild winter climate would be ideal for a flight school, and when Wilbur and Orville showed interest he reached out to his old hometown. Excited about the work the Wright brothers were doing, Mr. Kohn offered them free use of the land for three months, and the Montgomery Commercial Club (which later became the Chamber of Commerce) agreed to clear the land, build a hangar, and provide transportation to and from the field.

Wilbur Wright arrived in Montgomery on February 15, 1910, and two biplanes, shipped to Montgomery in seven large crates, arrived by train on March 15. Finally, on March 26, after working all night to complete the assembly of the first plane, Orville Wright made the first documented controlled and sustained flight of a powered, heavier-than-air machine over Alabama. The flying school was short-lived, however, as mechanical and weather-related problems forced the brothers to close the facility after two years. The next civilian flight school was Curtiss Field, established during 1912 in San Diego, California. Another flight school opened in Newport News, Virginia, in 1915.

After the Wright brothers exited Montgomery, Wright Field became Maxwell Field and was heavily involved in training pilots and repairing aircraft during World War I. Maxwell Field then evolved into what is today Maxwell Air Force Base.

View My Website