Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Arne's avatar
Arne
6h

I believe Lindbergh went to flight school in Texas, and he did a lot of early flying in southern states. Faulkner wrote about stunt pilots in the South, too, circa 1920.

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Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
8h

Fascinating! Most people only know about Kitty Hawk, but the Wright brothers’ work after 1903, especially opening the first civilian flying school in Montgomery, really shaped aviation history. Love how that site eventually became Maxwell Air Force Base.

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